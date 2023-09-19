Paperclip to Exhibit at Cloud Security Alliance’s SECtember Cybersecurity Conference

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) will be a featured exhibitor at the Cloud Security Alliance SECtember event this week in Bellevue, Washington. Paperclip will be showcasing it's SAFE® searchable encryption solution, the only always-encrypted data security platform that works at the speed of business.



Paperclip, an innovative content management and data security company, will exhibit at the event (booth #27) as well as participate in the panel discussion: Cloud Trends and Challenges for a Secure Digital Transformation on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 3:50 p.m.

The annual CSA SECtember show brings together leading experts at the forefront of cloud security, providing deep insights into how organizations, industries and nations are protecting their most vital assets and systems in the cloud.

“CSA is instrumental in giving organizations the education and resources to improve their cybersecurity,” said Paperclip SAFE’s Chief Revenue Officer, Chad Walter. “I’m thrilled to be part of this event and to join my peers to discuss the latest data security challenges—and how always-on encryption can enable secure digital transformation.”

Paperclip SAFE® leverages searchable symmetric encryption, patented shredding protocols and Privacy Enhancing Computation to go beyond what companies currently know about data encryption. SAFE is fast, searchable, complex encryption designed for the way data is queried.

Whereas traditional solutions decrypt data in search, Paperclip SAFE enables search without ever decrypting. Built on a foundation of Zero Trust, Paperclip’s patented shredding technology goes beyond encryption for another layer of critical protection – shredding data, storing each shred only once and breaking context, resulting in probabilistic encryption.

SECtember brings together cloud and cybersecurity practitioners of all kinds, including security professionals, CIOs, CISOs, government agencies, cloud providers, global privacy experts, analysts, students, and more. The event will be held at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington from September 18-22, 2023. The full conference agenda features state-of-the-art educational activities, in-depth training classes and targeted sessions to improve your organization’s security posture.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize content and document management, and data security for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.



CONTACT

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing & Communications

Paperclip, Inc.

(585) 727-0983

mbrandow@paperclip.com