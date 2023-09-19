Top Shoulder Prosthesis Market; Increased awareness of shoulder conditions and treatment options, along with patient education efforts Fosters the market growth. – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Top Shoulder Prosthesis Market?

Shoulder prostheses, also known as shoulder joint replacements or shoulder arthroplasties, are orthopedic medical devices designed to replace or reconstruct the shoulder joint. These prosthetic devices are used to relieve pain, restore function, and improve the quality of life for individuals with severe shoulder joint conditions or injuries.

As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of degenerative shoulder conditions, such as osteoarthritis and rotator cuff tears, is expected to rise the demand for Top Shoulder Prosthesis Market growth in coming years. Older individuals may seek shoulder prostheses to regain mobility and reduce pain.

Key highlights

In June 2023, Stryker Introduces Tornier Shoulder Arthroplasty Portfolio and Launches New Tornier Perform Humeral System in Europe. The new Tornier Perform Humeral Stem offers clinical solutions for a range of straightforward to challenging shoulder arthroplasty patients, elevated by Blueprint planning software and the Tornier Perform Anatomic and Reverse Glenoid. It is designed to be used in hemiarthroplasty, reverse, and anatomic shoulder replacements. In the event of revision, it also permits conversion from an anatomic to a reverse shoulder prosthesis.

Market Insights and Analysis:

The functionality and durability of shoulder prostheses are being improved by ongoing improvements in implant materials, designs, and manufacturing processes. The development of new products including 3D-printed implants and better joint articulation is anticipated to fuel Top Shoulder Prosthesis Market expansion.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors:

The shoulder prosthesis market has seen significant growth in recent years due to various factors. These factors have driven the demand for shoulder prostheses, making it a prominent segment in the orthopedic implant market. Some of the prominent growth driving factors in the shoulder prosthesis market include:

Aging Population: As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of shoulder-related conditions such as osteoarthritis and fractures increases. Older individuals often require shoulder replacement surgery, leading to a higher demand for shoulder prostheses. Technological Advancements: Advances in shoulder prosthesis design and materials have improved the durability and functionality of these implants. Innovative technologies, such as 3D printing and minimally invasive surgical techniques, have enhanced surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction. Rising Sports Injuries: Sports-related injuries, particularly in activities like baseball, football, and rugby, can result in severe shoulder damage. Athletes often require shoulder replacement surgeries to regain full function, contributing to market growth.

Top Market Influencing Trends:

Aging population and a growing preference for active lifestyles are driving demand for shoulder prostheses.

Technological advancements in implant design and materials are shaping the market.

Sports-related injuries contribute to the need for shoulder prostheses.

Patient preferences for improved functionality and quicker recovery times are influencing product development.

Evolving regulatory environments impact market dynamics.

Healthcare expenditure and insurance coverage affect patient access to shoulder prostheses.

Conclusion:

The shoulder prosthesis market is witnessing growth driven by factors such as an aging population, technological advancements, and a rising preference for active lifestyles. As patients seek improved functionality and quicker recovery times, manufacturers are focusing on innovative solutions. However, navigating evolving regulatory environments and ensuring equitable access to these devices through healthcare expenditure and insurance coverage remain challenges. The market's future may also involve expanding globally and exploring personalized medicine approaches to cater to individual patient needs.

Some of the Top key players in Top Shoulder Prosthesis Market are:

DePuy Synthes Inc.

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Arthrex Inc.

LimaCorporate S.p.a.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Tornier N.V.

Wright Medical Group.

