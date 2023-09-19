Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Driving Growth in Oncology Information Systems Market to reach US$ 5,828 Million by 2033; Growing at a 7.8% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oncology information systems market in 2022 was US$ 2593.4 million and is estimated to be US$ 2,753.8 million in 2023. Future Market Insights has mentioned in its reports that the oncology information systems market will expand at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 5,828 million by 2033.



Innovations such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics will help them for enabling oncologists in making more accurate diagnoses, developing tailored treatment plans, and monitoring patient progress in real time.

Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring devices are becoming more sophisticated and accessible, which will help to improve access to specialized oncology care, especially in underserved areas.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global oncology information systems market grew at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2022.

Global oncology information systems market expanded at a CAGR of 2,023.5 million in 2017.

Under the product type segment, the oncology information systems market has been segmented into solutions and professional services accounted for 73.4% of global revenue.

Under the application segment, the medical oncology segment will account for 61.2% of global revenue.

North American regional oncology information systems market had the highest revenue oncology information systems market at 38.5%.

United States forecasted a market share of 36% in 2022

“Traditional healthcare delivery model and research systems influencing the oncology information are considered to be one of the major trends of the oncology information systems market”, comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

To boost revenue oncology information systems market growth and solidify their positions in the oncology information systems market, the major players in the oncology information systems market are concentrating on strategic initiatives like product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, participation in events, and expansions.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) has announced a collaboration with Elekta (Sweden) for developing advanced, comprehensive, and personalized cancer care through precision oncology information solutions.

McKesson Corporation (USA) launched Ontada, an oncology technology and insights business dedicated to the advancement of cancer research and care.

Philips Healthcare has mentioned that it has increased, socially conscious healthcare leaders for recognizing their responsibility in the improvement of healthcare equality, as well as the need for reduction in the sector’s carbon footprint for the preservation of the planet’s health.





Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:

Elekta AB

Accuray Inc.

Varian Medical Systems

RaySearch Laboratories

Cerner Corp.

BrainLab

Philips Healthcare

Prowess, Inc.

DOSIsoft S.A.

ViewRay Inc.

MIM Software

Flatiron

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global oncology information systems market providing historical data for 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the oncology information systems market is segmented based on majorly By Product: [(Solutions- Patient Information Systems, Treatment Planning Systems), Professional Services], By Application: (Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology), and Region: (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan, Japan, China, Middle East & Africa)

Key Segmentation:

By Product:

Solutions Patient Information Systems Treatment Planning Systems

Professional Services

By Application:

Medical Oncology

Radiation Oncology

Surgical Oncology





By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

