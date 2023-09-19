Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Size to Reach USD 28.22 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sensitive data discovery market size is expected to reach USD 28.22 Billion in 2032 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as rising adoption of cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions and rising awareness regarding data security in various sectors such as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others. Data discovery is a process of searching and identifying sensitive data to save or securely remove any sort of compromising information. Continuous generation of new data on a daily basis by various organizations is boosting demand for sensitive data discovery solutions across the globe.

Every piece of information has its own specific set of risks and challenges. Different levels of procedures and special protection is required for remediation. Sensitive information can be classified into different levels, such as public, internal, restricted, and confidential. Sensitive data discovery solution offers various benefits such as automatic data classification depending on the context, regulatory compliance and risk management, complete data visibility, identification, tracking, classification of sensitive data, and others.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2020 USD 4.87 Billion CAGR (2021–2028) 15.7% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 28.22 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical Data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2018 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end-use, and regions. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; U.K.; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; China; Japan; South Korea; India; Rest of APAC; Brazil; Rest of LATAM; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Turkey; Rest of MEA Key companies profiled IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Inc., Google, SolarWinds, Micro Focus, PKWARE, Inc. and Thales Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation





Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sensitive data discovery market is mostly fragmented, with a large number of key players focusing on research and development activity in order to increase revenue share and expand consumer base. Some major players in the market are:

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

AWS

Proofpoint, Inc.

Google

SolarWinds

Micro Focus

PKWARE, Inc.

Thales

Strategic Development

In January 2021, Netwrix merged with Stealthbits, and the combined entity will offer data privacy and security solutions to organizations of any size in any region around the world.

In November 2020, Dataguise was acquired by PKWARE. This acquisition helped PKWARE to provide real-time data security solutions to new and existing customers, and accelerate its growth in the global market.

In September 2020, IBM introduced a new risk quantification service. This service helps its customers to prioritize, identify, and quantify security risks while deploying new technologies, changing processes, and making investments in projects.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

Service segment is expected to register a 16.2% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Managed services and professional services are sub-segments under the service segment. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising support and maintenance requirements in large organizations.



Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment in data security measures and rising adoption of data security solutions are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sensitive data discovery market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Service Managed Services Professional Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-premises

Cloud Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Security and Risk Management,

Compliance Management

Asset Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



