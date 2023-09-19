The Vascular Grafts Market Is Expected To Reach $4.3 Billion By 2027 With Rising Cases Of Vascular Diseases As Per The Business Research Company's Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2023, the global vascular grafts market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching $3.21 billion in 2023 from $2.96 billion in 2022, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Projections indicate continued expansion, with an estimated market value of $4.37 billion by 2027, maintaining a steady CAGR of 8.1%.



A Rising Health Challenge

The prevalence of vascular diseases has surged, propelling the global vascular grafts market. With cardiovascular diseases becoming the leading global cause of mortality, and millions suffering from conditions like myocardial infarction, the demand for effective vascular solutions is paramount.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-grafts-global-market-report

Leading Industry Players

Prominent companies in the vascular grafts market include B. Braun, C. R. Bard, and Medtronic PLC, among others.

Advancements Drive Customized Vascular Grafts"

Companies within the vascular grafts market are intensifying their investments in cutting-edge technologies to innovate vascular grafts. For instance, Terumo Aortic's recent launch, RelayPro, is a sleek thoracic stent graft system tailored for patients with smaller access vessels, enhancing thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR). It offers physicians a wide range of options in terms of diameters, lengths, tapers, and proximal configurations. Furthermore, this device is available in both bare stent and non-bare stent (NBS) versions, allowing for meticulous customization to cater to each patient's unique anatomical requirements.

Global Expansion

North America led the vascular grafts market in 2022, followed closely by Western Europe.

Market Segmentation

The global vascular grafts market is segmented -

1) By Product: Hemodialysis Access Graft, Endovascular Stent Graft, Peripheral Vascular Graft, Coronary Artery By-pass Graft

2) By Raw Material: Polyester Grafts, ePTFE, Polyurethane Grafts, Biosynthetic Grafts

3) By Application: Coronary Artery Disease, Aneurysm, Vascular Occlusion, Renal Failure

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3419&type=smp

As the prevalence of vascular diseases continues to rise, the global vascular grafts market presents significant prospects for healthcare professionals and manufacturers. This market report provides comprehensive insights and a roadmap for businesses aiming to make informed decisions and contribute to improving healthcare services worldwide.

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the vascular grafts market size, vascular grafts market segments, vascular grafts market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

