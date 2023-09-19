Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (September 2023)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 09.15.2023

Kering

Société anonyme with a share capital of €496,283,112

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

  

September 19, 2023

  

Monthly statement

on the total number of shares and voting rights

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers) 

 

Date

  		Total number of

shares 		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1 exercisable 2
September 15, 2023 124,070,778 177,222,086 175,439,893

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223‑11 of AMF General Regulation).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

 

