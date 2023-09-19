The Dallas Morning News’ Groundbreaking Fentanyl Series Receives Accolades and National Notice

‘Deadly Fake’ Continues Comprehensive Coverage

Reports Detail Solutions with Effects on Families, Schools, Government

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023

Throughout this September, The Dallas Morning News continues to produce one story daily on fentanyl’s increasing path of unforgiving destruction. The ambitious series, for which more than two dozen News staffers are contributing, has been covered on CNN and produced praise for its work.

“Deadly Fake: 30 Days Inside Fentanyl’s Grip on North Texas” tells the story of a prominent Dallas couple who lost their son to fentanyl. It looks at the rough street life of Brooklynn, an addict whose life is consumed by the readily available drug. How the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Dallas Field Division head remarks, “We’re only in the top of fentanyl’s second inning.” Take a ride-along to the front lines with Dallas Police Department officers and the head of the department’s narcotics division. And more stories and editorials are coming to round out the month.

Appearing on “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta” on Saturday, Sept. 9, News executive editor Katrice Hardy said, “For me and for our staff, the wake-up call really was news that three young people had died in a middle school right outside of Dallas in one school year. And more than a handful of others had overdosed – some multiple times. And it was just time to really step back and think what is going on in our community.”

Since the series debuted on Sept. 1, more than 100,000 online readers have consumed the stories and content. Readers have praised the reporting, calling it “a wake-up call,” “mandatory reading in middle schools and high schools,” and “this excellent reporting is what keeps me subscribing to The Dallas Morning News. This story will stay with me for a long time.”

The daily series wraps on Saturday, Sept. 30, but will be packaged and featured prominently on DallasNews.com. The Texas Legislature has designated October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month to increase awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and potential overdoses.

