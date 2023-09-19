Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market is estimated to be US$ 1761.8 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Cognitive Electronic Warfare (CEW) system is an advanced electronic warfare technology that employs cognitive computing and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to enhance the effectiveness of electronic warfare operations. Electronic warfare involves the use of electromagnetic spectrum, including radio waves and other signals, to disrupt, deceive, or deny enemy communication and radar systems.

The evolving nature of electronic threats posed by potential adversaries, including state and non-state actors, was expected to drive the demand for Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market. Threats include advanced jamming, cyber-attacks on communication networks, and the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for electronic warfare.

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market accounted for US$ 308.5 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1761.8 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of capability, platform, and region.

Key Highlights –

In May 2023, BAE Systems demonstrates cognitive electronic warfare capabilities at Northern Edge 2023, a large-scale military exercise focused on training and experimentation in Alaska and sponsored by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Rapid reprogramming delivers advanced electromagnetic sensing and jamming capabilities. Thousands of service men, more than 150 aircraft, and numerous overseas partners participated in the exercise. Participants practiced and investigated cutting-edge strategies and tools for fiercely contested battlefields.

Key players:

The prominent player operating in the cognitive electronic warfare system market includes,

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Textron Inc.

Thales Group.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By capability, the electronic support segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By platform, the space segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of satellite-based electronic warfare equipment for military applications.

By region, Europe acquired the largest share of the global cognitive electronic warfare system market, as major countries that are focusing on enhancing their strategies to implement AI in militaries.

Analyst View –

It was anticipated that ongoing advancements in cognitive computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) would result in more sophisticated and effective CEW systems. The adaptability and efficiency of CEW systems in complex electromagnetic situations are improved by these technological developments.

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market:

Emerging Threat Landscape: The evolving and complex threat landscape, including advanced electronic warfare capabilities and cyber threats, is driving the demand for cognitive electronic warfare systems. As adversaries develop more sophisticated tactics and technologies, there is a growing need for advanced countermeasures.

Technological Advancements: Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and signal processing technologies have enabled cognitive electronic warfare systems to become more capable and adaptable. These systems can now autonomously analyze and respond to electronic threats in real-time.

Multi-Domain Operations: Modern military operations often involve coordination across multiple domains, including land, sea, air, and space. Cognitive electronic warfare systems are designed to provide seamless protection and coordination across these domains, making them essential for contemporary military strategies.

Integration with Other Systems: The integration of cognitive EW with other defense systems, such as radar, communication, and cybersecurity systems, enhances overall situational awareness and the ability to respond effectively to threats. This integration is driving demand for comprehensive solutions.

Cyber Resilience: With the increasing convergence of electronic warfare and cyber threats, cognitive electronic warfare systems are being developed to address both electronic and cyber threats, contributing to improved cyber resilience for military forces.

Global Military Modernization: Many countries are investing in military modernization programs to enhance their defense capabilities. Cognitive electronic warfare systems are a critical component of these modernization efforts, boosting their adoption worldwide.

International Collaborations: Collaborative efforts among nations and defense contractors are fostering innovation in cognitive electronic warfare systems. Shared research and development efforts are leading to more capable and cost-effective solutions.

Budget Allocations: Governments are allocating significant budgets to strengthen their defense capabilities, including electronic warfare systems, to ensure national security and maintain a competitive edge in the global arena.

Threats from Unmanned Systems: The proliferation of unmanned aerial, ground, and naval systems has increased the need for cognitive electronic warfare systems to counter these threats effectively.

Increased Demand for EW Training: The complexity of cognitive electronic warfare systems necessitates specialized training programs. Consequently, there is a growing demand for training and education related to these systems.

