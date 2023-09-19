ICYMI: SBA Administrator Provides Maui Recovery and Relief Update in Interview with Hawaii News Now

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses, spoke with local NBC and CBS affiliate (KHNL/KGMB) on Hawaii News Now to provide an update on the SBA’s efforts to aid residents and business owners impacted by the Maui wildfires.



Administrator Guzman spoke with Annalisa Burgos, Weekend Anchor for Honolulu-based Hawaii News Now, to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government response to the wildfires and highlight resources available to small businesses, non-profits, homeowners, and renters.



Excerpt from the Interview:

“We provide up to $2 million to businesses...to help them recover and rebuild. These are affordable loans that are available to small businesses with 30-year terms,” said Administrator Guzman in the interview. “With new added changes in the program, we’re able to offer up to 12 months of deferred payments and zero interest for the entire period, giving them time to really strategize and rethink what they’re going to do with the funding to rebuild.” She added, “We want to try to make sure that we can provide you with the funding to help ease the burden and help you not only survive but thrive into the future.”



For follow-up interview requests for Administrator Guzman, please contact Rebecca Galanti at rebecca.galanti@sba.gov.



In response to the Maui wildfires, the SBA has:

Approved over $85 million in disaster assistance for Hawaii residents

71 SBA staffers on the ground

8 outreach centers in Hawaii 3 Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) 3 Business Resource Centers (BRCs) 1 Portable Loan Outreach Center (PLC) 1 Joint Field Office/Interim Operating Facility (JFO/IOF)



Deadlines to Apply for Assistance:

October 10, 2023 – Physical Damage

May 10, 2024 – Economic Injury



Residents impacted by the Maui wildfires and needing relief should register with FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov. Once connected, they’ll have access to federal assistance specifically for those affected by the disaster. More information on business recovery centers and disaster recovery centers is available by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or by visiting sba.gov/Hawaii-wildfires.

