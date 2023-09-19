Top Raleigh Med Spa Commemorates its Anniversary Celebration on September 21, 2023 with Incredible Discounts, Raffles and More

Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh, a prominent medical spa, celebrates another anniversary with new services supplementing its wide range of world-class treatments.

The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh celebrates its anniversary, marking its place as the premier luxurious aesthetic med spa in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa is the ultimate destination for confidence, beauty, and relaxation. For over two years now, the spa has grown with each client who walks through our doors. With its expansion over the last two years, the highly experienced and expertly trained aesthetic team at this med spa cannot wait to introduce their clientele to incredible new treatments and services.

From decadent signature facials and injectables to luxurious skincare products and aesthetics, they aim to refresh the minds, bodies, and souls of their clients from the inside out. The experienced aesthetic team will customize each treatment, ensuring that each client leaves feeling rejuvenated and beautiful. Experience the invigorating service at The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh today and discover the true essence of self-care.

The Celebration Details:

The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh’s celebratory event will be held at 6501 Six Forks Road | Suite A | Raleigh, NC 27615. The event will take place on September 21, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. inside the med spa.

As a gesture of deep appreciation to all of its patrons, the premier Raleigh medical spa will be offering discounts of up to 75% off large areas of laser hair removal, 50-60% off other services, light bites, an open bar, and raffles including a Louis Vuitton giveaway

Patrons are invited to the event for what will surely be a night to remember as they celebrate another successful year in the beautiful community of Raleigh with every one of their clients. With so much more to come, the people behind The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh are excited for the future as they continue to grow and provide their clients with the absolute best aesthetic experience in the area. Patrons are encouraged to confirm their attendance early and may RSVP on eventbrite.

(https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-anniversary-celebration-tickets-657612194777?aff=ebdssbdestsearch)

For information about The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh and its services, please visit www.lookbeautiful raleigh.com. Online booking is also available

With the hurried lifestyle of modern living, stress can take a toll on the physical and mental well-being of individuals. The tranquil and immersive environment of a medical spa offers the much-needed space to rejuvenate and reset, providing specialized treatments that help revitalize the body and enhance beauty, dramatically improving physical appeal, boosting self-confidence, and contributing to the overall improvement of mental health.

At The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh, services are affordable and do not include costly surgery and lengthy recovery time. The specialty treatments offered include injectables, lasers, aesthetics, cellulite reduction, non-surgical facelifts, Ultherapy, skincare, exosomes, microneedling, along with a VISIA skin analysis.

The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh is owned and operated by Blake and Danielle Stonebraker. The Stonebrakers bring over 20 years of combined experience in the licensed med spa industry and medical field, ensuring clients receive the best possible care and leave feeling the best version of themselves after their treatments.

With its unparalleled service provided by Danielle Stonebraker, Master Injector/Owner and her team of highly qualified and trained aestheticians as well as the use of state-of-the-art technology, clients receive only the best care and treatment. The spa built a loyal following and earned a stellar reputation, being voted the 2023 award recipient of “Raleigh’s Best” medical spa. The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh has consistently received exceptional reviews from loyal clients that testify to their skill and specialized, customized services.

About The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh:





The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Raleigh is a premier destination for beauty, wellness, and self-care in Raleigh, North Carolina. The licensed medical spa has a highly experienced and knowledgeable team and uses cutting-edge technology. It has become an industry leader within two years of dedicated service. The specialized services include advanced skincare, body contouring, laser treatments, cosmetic injectables, and more. They are committed to helping clients look and feel their best in a serene and welcoming environment. The spa is open Monday - Friday and Saturday by appointment only.

