Delta Drone : UK patent granted for Recoil Elimination Technology

UK patent granted for Recoil Elimination Technology

Cannes, September 19, 6:30 p.m.

Delta Drone (FR001400H2X4 ALDR) is pleased to announce that on 12 September 2023, the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office granted a patent for the recoil elimination technology associated with Tonner Drones’ modular drone with firing capabilities for the military sector.1 This technology ensures that a drone remains stable in the air when firing on a target.

This UK patent is in addition to the patent already approved for the same technology in Germany in December 2021. Other patents are pending in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Brad Taylor, CEO of Delta Drone stated, “This patent reinforces the value of Delta Drone’s intellectual property in the homeland security and military markets and favourably positions the company in its ongoing discussions with potential governmental and commercial partners.”

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the civil drone sector for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology, as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain. With the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Tonner Drones, Delta Drone is entering new markets, including military and homeland security. www.deltadrone.com

Delta Drone shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN Code: FR001400H2X4

1 Notification of Grant: Patent Serial Number GB2580085 was granted to Wecorp Ltd on 12 September 2023. Wecorp Ltd’s assets, including all intellectual property rights and patents, are now owned by Delta Drone following Delta Drone’s acquisition of Tonner Drones on 5 June 2023.

