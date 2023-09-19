National Skill Game Leader, Pace-O-Matic, Congratulates U.S. Casino Industry and American Gaming Association on Best July Ever

Duluth, GA, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, the industry leader in legal skill games, would like to congratulate the U.S. casino industry and the American Gaming Association (AGA) on reporting their best July in history.

According to the AGA, the national trade association for the gambling industry, commercial casinos made nearly $5.4 billion in July of this year, up nearly 6% from last year. They AGA also reported that the casino industry will surely have its best year yet in 2023, having made nearly $38 billion since the beginning of the year. That’s an 11% increase over 2022.

Curiously, the casino industry reports record profits month after month while simultaneously touting legal skill games as a hindrance to their revenue. The casinos and AGA have waged a full-scale attack on the skill game industry in several states. Those states include Pennsylvania and Virginia where the AGA notably reported that casinos in those markets helped hit a new monthly record for in-person gambling.

“We may sound like a broken record when we continue to send our congratulatory notes to the casino industry, but that’s because they continue to report record profits over and over again,” said POM’s Chief Public Affairs Officer, Mike Barley. “We will continue to point out their hypocrisy as long as they continue to attack legal skill games which are supporting small businesses and fraternal organizations in many states.”

Skill games provide critical revenue to restaurants, bars, taverns, VFW halls, and American Legion posts throughout the country. They help struggling mom-and-pop shops afford things like bills, updates, and wages in a tough economy. The skill game industry has routinely asked to be regulated in markets and has faced opposition from the casino industry every time.

“We take no issue with the casinos, and the evidence shows that we can coexist with them in a regulated market,” added Barley. “But it seems that the casino industry will rest at nothing until they stamp out any perceived competition. Studies have shown that skill games have no impact on casinos, and their own financial reports back that up.”

Pace-O-Matic is the leading developer of legally compliant skill games in the United States, creating and marketing fun and exciting games for small businesses and fraternal and social clubs. With games in several markets across the nation, customers enjoy using their skill and patience to win.