Blue Diamond Resorts Enhances All-Inclusive Offering With New Transfers Feature

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts continues to redefine the all-inclusive industry by going above and beyond with its inclusions, now offering complimentary roundtrip airport-to-hotel transfers integrated seamlessly into the reservation process. This groundbreaking advancement, powered by NexusTours, guarantees a stress-free journey for guests who choose to book directly through the hotel management company's dedicated brand websites, starting on September 18th, 2023.



"We are committed to offering more and more tailored experiences to our guests, and including transfers as part of our all-inclusive package is just one of the many benefits travelers can enjoy," said Alejandro Rodriguez del Peon, Director of Marketing & PR for Blue Diamond Resorts. "Navigating a foreign country can be daunting, but this new addition to our offerings represents another step in redefining the concept of 'all-inclusive.' Our ongoing goal is to consistently enhance the guest experience, both now and in the future," he added.

Starting today, travelers booking stays of approximately 3 to 4 nights will have the remarkable opportunity to include a top-notch shared transfer service absolutely free. It's as easy as a few simple clicks during the booking process, providing an added layer of value to their guests’ stay. Vacationers staying in a shorter length of stay will also be able to enjoy this benefit at an additional preferential cost.

This remarkable addition will be accessible across selected Blue Diamond Resorts' all-inclusive properties when booking directly through their websites. These properties encompass renowned brands such as Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Grand Lido Resorts, and Starfish Resorts. This new feature is available to guests booking in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Grenada, Antigua, and Saint Lucia via www.royaltonresorts.com or www.planethollywoodhotels.com.

Travelers are invited to explore Blue Diamond Resorts' collection of luxury all-inclusive properties and indulge in unparalleled service and personalized experiences. For more information or to book your next vacation, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com