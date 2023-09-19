AOFAS and the Arthritis Foundation Award Grants to Fuel Ankle Arthritis Research

Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) and the Arthritis Foundation (AF) announced the recipients of the first-ever AF/AOFAS Ankle Arthritis Think Tank Research Grants. The grants provide substantial funding to support innovative clinical research that advances knowledge toward treatments to stop or slow ankle osteoarthritis.

Affecting over 30 million Americans, osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. This month, AF and AOFAS awarded three grants, each totaling almost $200,000 over a two-year period, to AOFAS members dedicated to furthering their ankle osteoarthritis research.

“This award represents a major step forward for our collaborative effort to understand the unique nature of ankle arthritis. Findings could lead to novel preventative measures and targeted treatments,” said Kenneth J. Hunt, MD, at the University of Colorado-Denver, one of the recipients of the award. “We are grateful to the Arthritis Foundation and AOFAS for supporting this work.”

Another grant award recipient, Constantine A. Demetracopoulos, MD, at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, said this grant gives his research team the opportunity to study bone quality in ankle arthritis patients in a multidisciplinary and meaningful way.

“Our hope is that our research will lead to better treatment options for patients early on in the disease and improved decision-making and outcomes in our surgical interventions for patients with end-stage ankle arthritis,” he said.

The 2023 AF/AOFAS Ankle Arthritis Think Tank grant award recipients:

Determining the Traumatic Origins of Ankle OA and the Time to Joint Degeneration

Donald D. Anderson, PhD, University of Iowa and Cesar de Cesar Netto, MD, PhD, Duke University

Constantine A. Demetracopoulos, MD, and Jensen K. Henry, MD, Hospital for Special Surgery

Kenneth J. Hunt, MD, and Michael Zuscik, PhD, University of Colorado-Denver

“This award means so much to our research team,” said Donald D. Anderson, PhD, from the University of Iowa, “We are establishing a multi-site clinical study group to retrospectively investigate how ankle osteoarthritis develops after different injuries. Our vision is to also position this group to study new interventions as they emerge.”

To read the full grant summaries and learn more about the AF/AOFAS Ankle Arthritis Think Tank Research Grants, visit aofas.org/arthritisgrants.

