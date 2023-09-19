September 19th, 2023

RCI BANQUE LAUNCHES A DUAL-TRANCHE BOND ISSUE IN EURO: 750 MILLION MATURING IN 2026 AND 750 MILLION MATURING IN 2029.

RCI Banque announces a bond issuance in two tranches. The first one, a 3-year note for an amount of € 750 million, bears 4.625% fixed rate coupon. The second one, a 6-year tranche for an amount of € 750 million bears a 4.875% fixed rate coupon.

The short tranche collected a final order book above € 2,800 Mn from 192 subscribers while the long one attracted 167 investors constituting +€ 2,500 Mn order book.

This €1.5 billion transaction is the largest bond ever issued by the company. Its success demonstrates once again investors’ confidence in the financial strength of the company and their willingness to contribute to its growth.

About Mobilize Financial Services :

As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers. With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2022 and sold 3.8 million services. At end 2022, average performing assets stood at €44.7 billion in financing and pretax income at 1,050 million euros.

Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2022, net deposits collected totaled €24.4 billion or 49% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

