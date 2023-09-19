Rapid Micro Biosystems to Participate in the Virtual Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase.



Rob Spignesi, President and CEO, and Sean Wirtjes, CFO, are scheduled to participate virtually in a 30-minute presentation and question-and-answer session with the host analyst on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rapid Micro Biosystems investor relations website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/ and can be accessed here. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems