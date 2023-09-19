Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Provides Update on Its Investment Portfolio, Balance Sheet Position, and Trading Metrics

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I, FC.DB.J ,FC.DB. K and FC.DB.L) is issuing this press release to update shareholders on the Investment Portfolio (the “Portfolio”), corporate balance sheet position and trading metrics:



INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

The Corporation specializes in providing bridge mortgage financing that entails seeing the Portfolio revolve and re-deployed into new investments based on new valuations:

The Portfolio as of today stands at approximately $587 million spread over 237 separate investments;

95% of the Portfolio have variable interest rates and are priced to be the greater of: (i) Bank Prime plus a spread (“ Base Rate ”), and (ii) a fixed rate that in most cases equals to the Base Rate. As such, the Corporation captures the upside in interest rates increases, while never going below the Base Rate in a recessionary environment when interest rates decline. As proof of this strategy, the average face interest rate on the Portfolio has increased to 11.16% per annum;

”), and (ii) a fixed rate that in most cases equals to the Base Rate. As such, the Corporation captures the upside in interest rates increases, while never going below the Base Rate in a recessionary environment when interest rates decline. As proof of this strategy, the average face interest rate on the Portfolio has increased to 11.16% per annum; The Portfolio has been reduced from a peak of approximately $681 million (June 30, 2022) to $587 million. This has been accomplished entirely through net repayments of approximately $94 million. Senior management of the Corporation welcomes this Portfolio reduction as it confirms the ability to be repaid upon maturity and the ability to re-invest this incoming cash in the current environment amidst reset valuations;

Approximately 85% of the Portfolio matures by December 31, 2024, of which 36% matures by December 31, 2023. This will allow the Corporation to further roll the cash into new investments;

In the past 12 months, we had $291 million in new transactions, signifying a fresh cash outflow into investments. Additionally, around $110 million of existing investments were re-underwritten, while $361 million was returned in repayments. This once again confirms the ability to be repaid upon maturity and re-invest this incoming cash in the current inflationary environment; and

Of the $587 million making up of the current Portfolio, approximately 87% was either re-underwritten or newly funded during 2022 and 2023. Only approximately 13% of the Portfolio is associated with investments that were underwritten or newly funded in 2021 or prior, which is a mitigating risk factor regarding valuations (see chart below).

(in $ millions) 2020 or

Prior 2021 2022 2023

YTD Total $16.0 $59.8 $219.7 $291.1 $586.6 2.7% 10.2% 37.5% 49.6% 100%

The portfolio's revolving nature demonstrates the successful implementation of our bridge financing strategy.

CORPORATE BALANCE SHEET POSITION / LIQUIDITY

The Corporation is well positioned to take advantage of new lending opportunities in a market whereby credit at major financial institutions and other alternative lenders has pulled back. We tend to flourish in these markets – dictating loan security, credit quality and sponsorship:

The Corporation has approximately $15.5 million of cash on deposit; The Corporation has an undrawn credit facility of $180 million; Debt as a percentage of the Portfolio stands at a conservative 34%; The Corporation has a 5.2%, $22.5 million convertible unsecured debentures (TSX : FC.FB.G) expiring on December 31, 2023 that it intends to redeem from cash on its balance sheet prior to or on maturity; and The Corporation has a prudent impairment allowance that provides stability of dividends to our shareholders in the event there are any future issues with any of the loans within the Corporation’s Portfolio. The allowance for impairment and fair value adjustment as of June 30, 2023 was $16.5 million which represents approximately 2.8% of the current Portfolio.



SHARES TRADING AT A 11% DISCOUNT OR 0.9X TO NET ASSET VALUE (“NAV”)

The Corporation has an adjusted NAV of $11.33/share. This represents an 11% discount to the current trading price of $10.00/share. Alternatively, the Corporation’s common shares are trading at 0.9x of NAV.

9.5% DIVIDEND YIELD

Based on the current trading price, the Corporation has a 9.5% dividend yield. Further, the Corporation has paid consistent monthly cash dividends plus a year-end Special Dividend since inception in 1999.

It will be the intention of the Corporation to provide this reporting on a regular basis.

