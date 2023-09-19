Grand Canyon is the most popular travel hike in the world, as per Visited App

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popular travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 most popular hiking trails around the world. The list is based on 1.8 million international users, who have an affinity for going by foot.



The travel app, Visited allows users to map their travels, plan for future trips and discover new destinations in a unique way. By swiping photos, checking off popular places by category and identifying experiences users wish to do provides travellers with the full travel plan which is ranked by countries they wish to visit.

Popular lists include most visited cruise ports, popular art museums, palaces and beer destinations to name a few.

The top 10 popular hiking trails include:

Grand Canyon, USA Great Wall of China, China Cinque Terra, Italy Inca Trail, Peru Trek to Petra, Jordan Appalachian Trail, USA Camino De Santiago, Spain The Narrows, USA Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania Monteverde Cloud Forest, Costa Rica

“What was interesting with the list was a variety of different hikes were included from natural trails of Grand Canyon to ancient sites of the Inca Trail to Camino De Santiago often embarked on for religious purposes. The top 10 list also included most spots around the world, with the except of Australia and New Zealand while being one of the most wished for countries to visit, are visited less due to its remote location.” Said Anna Kayfitz, CEO of Arriving In High Heels Corporation.

To browse more rankings of the top travel international destinations, users can download Visited on iOS or Android.

About Visited App

A travel app designed for avid travellers that want to map their past journeys and plan for future travels. Includes travel lists where users can check off popular destinations by categories. The app allows users to see how many places they still want to visit by country, taking out the guess work of where to next.

To learn more about the Visited app, visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, Xwalk and Visited, their most popular app.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com