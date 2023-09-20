Global Immunohematology Market Aims for Remarkable Growth, Targeting USD 3.58 Billion by 2028 at 5.92% CAGR

Newark, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, Global immunohematology market is expected to reach USD 3.58 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.92% from 2021 to 2028.North America is accounted for the highest market value of USD 727.46 million in 2020. The main reason is that this region, especially in the US, is having the most advanced healthcare infrastructure in the world and government with big players are also taking initiatives for the investment in R&D for better facilities and working of Blood bank. Europe held the second-highest market value of USD 610.71 million in 2020. This is due to the better infrastructure in the region and more awareness among the people.



Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 230 Pages): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12544



Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3.58 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.92% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2018 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Product, application, disease, end user and regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Number of Companies Covered Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Grifols, Immucor, Abbott laboratories, Beckman Coulter, ThermoFisher, Becton Dickinson and Merck KGaA among others Report Coverage The report illustrates the detailed (both quantitative and qualitative) analysis of historical data, revenues, key developments, along with the crucial strategies adopted by key organizations catering to global Immunohematology market. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Immunohematology Market Size by Product (Reagents, Analyzers), Application (Pretransfusion Testing, Investigation of Immune Hemolysis, Perinatal Testing, Blood group Phenotyping/ Genotyping, Leucocyte and platelet Serology), Disease, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028.



Key players operating in the global Immunohematology market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Grifols, Immucor, Abbott laboratories, Beckman Coulter, ThermoFisher, Becton Dickinson and Merck KGaA among others.The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global immunohematology industry. For instance, FDA clears ORTHO Sera ID-MTS for use on the ORTHO VISION Analyzer, fully automated technology from ortho clinical diagnostics aids in extended antigen phenotyping and ensures delivery of safe blood to transfusion Patients.



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12544



The product segment is divided into reagents and analyzers. Reagents segment is accounted for the highest market value of USD 1.32 Billion in 2020. The technological advancement in this market has led to many new diagnostic approaches like the vitro study, which is the blood compatibility study of donor and receiver. The big players are working on improving the safety and the longevity of the blood stored in the blood bank with the advancement in immunohematology devices. The application segment includes pretransfusion testing, investigation of immune hemolysis, perinatal testing, blood group phenotyping / genotyping and leucocyte and platelet serology. The Investigation of immune hemolysis accounts for 28.28% of market share in 2020. The disease segment includes blood-related diseases, HIV and hepatitis. The HIV segment accounted for the highest market value of USD 797.43 Million in 2020. Immunohematology is the study of antigens in blood cells and antibodies in the plasma. It aids in the reduction of transfusion-related fatalities, such as HIV and thalassemia. The end-user segment includes hospitals, blood banks and diagnostic laboratories. The hospital segment is expected to have the highest market share of around 39.23% in 2020. This is due to the great demand for immunohematology devices in the hospital.



There is a huge investment needed by the company in the R&D and technology department in order to come up with a new solution. However, a surge in the number of blood donors, blood banks, and blood collection events in high-income countries are likely to contribute its substantial share in the growth of the immunohematology market in the upcoming years.

About the report:



The global breakfast cereals market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Any query or customization before buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12544

About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com