Allkem Limited 2023 Annual General Meeting Information

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX/TSX: AKE, the Company) announces the following indicative key dates for the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

DateEvent
27 September 2023Last date for nomination of Directors
6 October 2023Release of Notice of Annual General Meeting
8 November 20232023 Annual General Meeting


Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the Annual General Meeting when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2023.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

