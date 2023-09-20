DNA-based Skincare Market: To Projected US$ 8.2 Billion by 2033 - Unveiling the Growth Trajectory | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DNA-based skincare market in 2022 was US$ 4.7 billion and is estimated to be US$ 4.9 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights has mentioned in its reports that the focused ultrasound system market will expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 8.2 billion by 2033.



DNA skincare products use information gathered from the person’s genetic makeup for prescribing its products, which helps to know the adverse effects of routine to counteract.

A boost in demand for health and wellness products is estimated to propel the growth of the DNA-based skin care products market going forward. Living a healthy lifestyle improves a person’s appearance and well-being, and the health of the skin is an indicator of a person’s overall health.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Anticipated size of the DNA-based skincare market in 2017 was US$ 4.1 billion.

in 2017 was US$ 4.1 billion. Global DNA-based skincare market grew at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2017 and 2022.

between 2017 and 2022. North America is anticipated to generate the largest DNA-based skincare market share of 37.6% in the upcoming years.

in the upcoming years. Demand for natural and organic products in Europe has been fueled by the increase in consumer awareness about the risks of adopting skincare products having synthetic chemicals holding a market share of 25.5%.

Under product type, creams dominate the market with a share of 56.2%.

Under distribution channel, the offline distribution channel has a major position in the market with a market share of 68.8%.

“Desire to slow down the signs of aging among millennials is one of the major drivers of the DNA-based skincare market”, Lead Analyst a Future Market Insights analyst.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2017 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Company Ranking,

Competitive Landscape

Growth Factors

Trends

Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Product Type

Distribution Channel

End Use

Region Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Profiled United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled ALLÉL

IMAGENE LABS

Genetic Beauty

DNA Skin Institute

EpigenCare

ANAKE

Caligenix

LifeNome

SKINSHIFT

SkinDNA





Key Developments in the DNA-Based Skin Care Market

Personalized Skincare: DNA-based skincare has ushered in a new era of personalization. Companies are using genetic information to create customized skincare products tailored to an individual's unique genetic makeup. This trend is gaining popularity as consumers seek more effective and personalized medicine solutions. Advanced DNA Testing: Advances in DNA testing technology have made it easier and more affordable for consumers to access their genetic information. This has fueled the growth of DNA-based skincare, as people can now readily obtain insights into their skin's specific needs. Targeted Treatment: DNA analysis allows skincare companies to identify specific skin issues and recommend targeted treatments. This precision approach is replacing the one-size-fits-all model of skincare, leading to more effective results. Rise in DTC Brands: Direct-to-consumer (DTC) DNA-based skincare brands have emerged, offering consumers the convenience of ordering personalized products online. These brands often provide easy-to-use DNA testing kits, making the process accessible to a broader audience.

Market Competition

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of various international and domestic companies. Many companies are gradually shifting towards artificial intelligence to provide individualized suggestions and track daily skin changes to react to the shift in lifestyles. Meanwhile, some of the other key players are striving to develop DNA testing kits for customers to enable them to make informed decisions associated with their genetic composition.

Gi Picco's, a manufacturer of cosmetic powders in Europe, was purchased by MS Beautilab. The acquisition of Italy's Gi Picco's Cosmetics by the Swiss-French subcontractor has resulted in the improvement of its product line and has completed its historical by marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

Milk Makeup and Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC were acquired by Waldencast Acquisition Corp.

Key Segmentations in the DNA-Based Skin Care Industry

By Product Type:

Serums

Creams

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By End Use:

Home User

Wellness Clinics

Salons



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa



