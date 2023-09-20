North America HVAC System Market to Reach $62.31 Billion by 2029; System Integration with Advanced Technologies to Boost Product Efficiency: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America HVAC system market size was USD 41.67 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 43.67 billion in 2022 to USD 62.31 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to rise during the projected period due to increasing demand for green building construction activities and clean indoor air. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "North America HVAC System Market, 2022-2029".

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/north-america-hvac-system-market-106243

The heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) system transfers the air between indoor and outdoor spaces. The indoor air is filtered to maintain its purity and keep the environment healthy. This enables keeping the humidity level and ideal state. Increasing demand for smart systems and industrial automation systems is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

July 2021: SAMSUNG introduced an outdoor air conditioning unit ‘DVM S2 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)’ to provide Wind Free cooling everywhere, making every space comfortable. It comforts commercial buildings, small & medium-sized office buildings, and apartment blocks.

Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2023 to 2029 CAGR 5.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 62.31 billion Base Year 2021 North America HVAC System Market Share in 2022 USD 43.67 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, By Application and By Region North America HVAC System Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions to Boost Product Demand The fast-growing HVAC industry has generated the automation processes necessary for every product and service.

COVID-19 Impact:

Rising Manufacturing of Automated HVAC System to Stimulate Product Demand

During the initial lockdown stage, the market faced a sudden decline in its sales rate due to restrictions imposed by the government. Further, indoor air quality's increasing importance in avoiding breathing diseases is expected to increase product sales. The government has uplifted several restrictions, which enabled the companies to resume the halted activities such as fixing air-conditioned (AC) units, repairing existing energy recovery ventilators (ERVs), and changing the operation of such equipment. These factors have supported the North America HVAC system market growth during the pandemic.

Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/north-america-hvac-system-market-106243

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Carrier (U.S.)

Lennox International Inc. (U.S.)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (U.S.)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan)

Trane (Ireland)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions to Boost Product Demand

The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies and rising demand for green building construction. Also, increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, industrial automation systems, and smart manufacturing is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Also, the rising integration of these systems with the latest technologies is anticipated to fuel the market growth. These factors are likely to ensure industrial development and growth in the segmented regions.

However, these systems' high maintenance and servicing costs may hinder the market growth.

Report Coverage:

The report provides insights on current market trends and recent developments introduced by the key players. Also, the report sheds light on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and various strategies adopted by the key players to overcome the loss. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the pandemic are highlighted further. The regional market insights on segmented areas are discussed further. A list of key players and their competitive strategies is elaborated further in this report.

Segments:

VRF System Segment to Dominate Market during the Forecast Period

By type, the market is segmented into single split systems, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, chillers, and others.

Based on application, the market is segregated into commercial, residential, and industrial.

Finally, by country, the market is bifurcated into the U.S. and Canada.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/north-america-hvac-system-market-106243

Regional Insights:

Government Initiatives in Canada to Bolster Regional Market Growth

The market of North America HVAC system is expected to witness strong growth due to the rising trend of green building initiatives, residential, commercial construction, and industrial facilities. Also, the North America HVAC system market share is expected to increase due to technological advancements and integration of these systems with the Internet of Things (IoT). The U.S. and Canada are dominating countries within the region where the U.S. stood at USD 33.71 billion in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

New Product Launch Allow Key Players to Enhance Product Portfolio

Key market players of North America HVAC system form strategic alliances and partnerships with other companies to expand their production rate and increase business profitability. Furthermore, new product launches allow key players to enhance their product portfolio and attract customers from segmented regions.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players North America Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

North America Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Single Split Systems Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Chillers Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.) By Application (USD) Commercial Residential Industrial By Country (USD) U.S. By Type Single Split Systems Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Chillers Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.) Canada By Type Single Split Systems Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Chillers Others (Multi-split Systems, and other

Company Profiles for Top 10 Players (Based on data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

To be Continue…

Quick Buy - North America HVAC System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/north-america-hvac-system-market-106243

Related Industry Research Report:

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245