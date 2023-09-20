BW Energy: Company Presentation Pareto Securities' Energy Conference 2023

Company presentation



BW Energy is presenting at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference today. Please see the attached presentation.

The presentation references planned fourth quarter liftings to BW Energy from the Dussafu licence in Gabon and the ongoing development of a new concept for the Maromba field in Brazil based on a dry tree development with five initial wells.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company’s assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields in Brazil, a 65% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 546 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2023, when including the Golfinho Cluster.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment