Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on September 19, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited of a change to its interest in the Company and on September 15, 2023 crossed a particular threshold for notification.

A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00BF0XVB15
Issuer Name
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK

2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town
Country of registered office (if applicable)
South Africa

4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Sep-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Sep-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached10.9237000.00000010.9237002096043
Position of previous notification (if applicable)11.2755000.00000011.275500 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code (if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB152096043 10.923700 
Sub Total 8.A209604310.923700%


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   
    


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
     


10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
19-Sep-23
13. Place Of Completion
Cape Town


