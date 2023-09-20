The new version of the Articles of Association of UAB Medicinos bankas was registered

Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.



We hereby inform you that on 19 September 2023, a new version of the Articles of Association of the Bank was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new version of the Articles of Association was approved on 13 September 2023 during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB.

For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška, ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail: media@medbank.lt





