Published Market Report | Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecasts, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market was valued at US$ 17.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview4

An automatic voltage stabilizer, often referred to simply as a voltage stabilizer, is an electrical device designed to maintain a stable and consistent voltage level within an electrical system or circuit. It is used to protect electrical and electronic equipment from voltage fluctuations, ensuring that they receive a steady and safe supply of electricity. Voltage stabilizers are commonly employed in residential, commercial, and industrial settings to address issues related to voltage variations, which can be detrimental to sensitive and expensive electrical equipment.

The proliferation of electronic devices, including home appliances, has increased the need for stable voltage to protect these sensitive electronics from voltage fluctuations. In addition, the expansion of data centers and IT infrastructure necessitates a stable power supply to ensure continuous operation. Voltage stabilizers play a crucial role in safeguarding servers and networking equipment.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global automatic voltage stabilizer market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, capacity, voltage range, mounting type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

Market intelligence for the global automatic voltage stabilizer market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global automatic voltage stabilizer market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the market is sub-segmented into servo, static and others. The servo automatic voltage stabilizer is expected to lead the type segment, principally due to its high reliability.

On the basis of capacity, 1-5 kVA may cater primarily to residential and small commercial users. On the other hand, 5-20 kVA is expected to cater to the medium & large commercial spaces and industrial needs.

On the basis of application, the residential and industrial sub-segment is expected to take up the major share of the market, principally due to the wide use of sensitive and power-heavy use of equipment.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 17.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 25.7 billion Growth Rate 5.8% Key Market Drivers Rising demand for sensitive electronics

Increasing industrial automation

Expanding IT infrastructure Companies Profiled Schneider Electric, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens

Legrand SA

General Electric

V-Guard Industries Ltd.

Statron AG

Havells

Ashley Edison International Ltd

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global automatic voltage stabilizer market include,

In August 2023, Eaton announced an investment of $500M to support its operations in North America. Through this investment, the company aims at expanding its manufacturing to increase the supply of its multiple solutions intended for commercial, utility, healthcare, residential, industrial markets across the North America.

In November 2022, Legrand completed the acquisition of Power Control, a UK-based company primarily into generators, batteries, industrial power systems, among others. The acquisition is aimed at reinforcing the acquiring company’s presence in the UK within the critical power and UPS market.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global automatic voltage stabilizer market growth include Schneider Electric, Inc., Eaton Corporation, ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens, Legrand SA, General Electric, V-Guard Industries Ltd., Statron AG, Havells, and Ashley Edison International Ltd, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global automatic voltage stabilizer market based on type, capacity, voltage range, mounting type, application, and region

Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Servo Static Others (Magnetic, etc.)

Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Capacity (in kVA) 1-5 5-10 10-15 More than 15

Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Voltage Range Single-Phase Three-Phase

Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Mounting Type Floor-Mounted Wall-Mounted

Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Commercial Residential Industrial

Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market US Canada Latin America Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



