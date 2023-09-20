BUSINESSNEXT Wins the Red Hat Top Innovative Independent Software Vendor Partner Award

HANOI, Vietnam and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, announced that it has been awarded Top Innovative Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner at the Red Hat India Partner Awards 2023. The award recognizes commercial and public sector partners for their innovative solutions using Red Hat technologies to meet customer needs and improve business outcomes. The winners are selected based on their commitment and dedication towards driving change with enterprise open source, emerging technologies, and hybrid cloud infrastructure.



On the occasion, Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, BUSINESSNEXT said, “We are honoured to receive the prestigious innovative ISV partner award. We value the support extended by the Red Hat team that has been instrumental in fostering a collaborative partner ecosystem and development of innovative solutions. We remain dedicated to harnessing cutting-edge technology to deliver the ultimate total experience solutions driving autonomous experiences.”

For BUSINESSNEXT, the focus is on delivering a unified total experience platform to leverage the power of modern digital channels, CRM, Big data and AI. BUSINESSNEXT is recognized a leader in financial services customer experience platform empowering,

Over 1 million+ Bankers.

80% First Contact Resolutions

40% increase in avg. cross-sell ratio

90% faster sales fulfilment

40 million+ Digital Accounts Every Month

$3 Billion+ Digital Loans Every Month

About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC. For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/

