Global Robotic Vision (2D, 3D) Market Research Report 2023-2028 - Increasing Demand for Automation in Various Industries to Create Lucrative Opportunities

The global Robotic Vision market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2023 to USD 4.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.1%

The comprehensive report on the Robotic Vision market serves as a valuable resource for both market leaders and newcomers, offering valuable insights into revenue figures for the market and its subsegments. By analyzing this report, stakeholders can gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to fine-tune their business strategies and make informed decisions.

Robotic vision systems, a critical component of modern automation, employ cameras to provide visual feedback to robot controllers or PCs, guiding robots to target positions or objects with precision. These systems encompass both 2D and 3D vision technologies and are deployed across various industries. They perform diverse tasks such as material handling, quality inspection, welding, assembling, packaging, and more, streamlining manufacturing processes and ensuring product quality.

The Asia-Pacific region, comprising prominent manufacturing nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India, is witnessing robust growth in the robotic vision market. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing adoption of industrial automation, rising labor costs, technological advancements, strong manufacturing sectors, and supportive government initiatives. Robotic vision technology, which marries robotics and computer vision, is being widely embraced across industries in the region, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

The demand for robotic vision systems is driven by the need for quality products and automated inspection processes. As automation and robotics continue to gain prominence in the Asia-Pacific region, the market for robotic vision is expected to witness further expansion.

Key players in this market, including Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, OMRON Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, and Keyence Corporation, play a pivotal role in driving innovation and growth in the field of robotic vision.

Additionally, the report provides a thorough examination of the market's dynamics, including key drivers, challenges, and opportunities, which assists stakeholders in grasping the market's pulse and making strategic moves.

2D Vision Systems segment accounted for the largest share of the Robotic Vision market in 2022

The 2D Vision Systems segment is experiencing robust growth in the market. The demand for 2D robotic vision systems is surging as industries increasingly prioritize automation, quality control, object recognition, safety, and cost-effectiveness.

These systems empower robots to perceive their surroundings, detect defects, track objects, and leverage advanced camera technology and artificial intelligence. Their ability to enhance operational efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability propels the growing adoption of 2D robotic vision systems across various sectors.

Hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the Robotic Vision market in 2022

The demand for robotic vision hardware is experiencing a significant upswing driven by multiple factors. Industries are increasingly adopting automation, spurring the need for advanced hardware components such as cameras, sensors, and processors. Technological advancements have led to enhanced performance, cost-effectiveness, and miniaturization of robotic vision hardware.

The diverse applications across industries, integration with cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning, and the crucial role in achieving accurate perception and ensuring safety contribute to the escalating demand for innovative robotic vision hardware solutions.

Electrical & Electronics Industry to account for the largest market size in 2022

Robotic vision is rapidly expanding in the electric and electronics industry, finding increasing applications in various areas. Its growth in the industry is driven by factors such as improved quality control, automated assembly and manufacturing processes, efficient testing and validation, optimized packaging and logistics, and enhanced product customization.

Robotic vision systems bring advantages like heightened productivity, superior product quality, reduced errors, and increased efficiency to the industry. As technology advances further, the adoption of robotic vision is set to continue growing, fostering innovation and transformation within the electric and electronics sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Automation in Various Industries to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Robotic Vision Market

3D Vision Systems Segment to Exhibit Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Hardware Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2028

Electrical & Electronics Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

India to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Robotic Vision Market from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need for Quality Inspection Using Automated Robotic Vision Systems

Rising Use of 3D Vision Systems in Industrial Robotics

Increasing Demand for Safety and High-Quality Products in Industrial Sector

Increasing Use of Smart Cameras in Robotic Vision Systems

Restraints

High Installation Cost

Limited Adaptability in Different Applications

Less Awareness Regarding Robotic Vision Systems

Opportunities

Government-Led Initiatives for Boosting Industrial Automation

Integration of Ai and Deep Learning Technologies into Robotic Vision Systems

Customization of Robotic Vision Systems

Challenges

Difficulties in Manufacturing Robotic Vision Systems

Programming of Complex Inspection Tasks

Technology Analysis

3D Vision System

Hyperspectral Imaging

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Robotic Vision System

Liquid Lenses in Robotic Vision System

4D Vision System

Case Study Analysis

Aerobotix Developed Automated Part Location and Verification (Aplv) System to Simplify Process of Updating Robot Paths in Versatile, Ever-Changing Work Environments

Mwes Engineered Systems Developed Two Wall-Mounted Kawasaki Rs007L Robots Equipped with Vacuum Grippers

Varta Used Visionpro 3D to Achieve High Production Speed and Product Quality

Standards

Interface/Connectivity

Gige Vision

Usb3 Vision

Coaxpress (Cxp)

Camera

Emva 1288

Astm E57

Lens

Japan Industrial Imaging Association (Jiaa)

Programming Interface

Genicam

Company Profiles

Key Players

Cognex Corporation

Basler Ag

Omron Corporation

National Instruments Corp.

Keyence Corporation

Teledyne Dalsa

Sick Ag

Tordivel As

Hexagon Ab

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa America, Inc.

Isra Vision

Fanuc Corporation

Abb

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Other Players

Lmi Technologies Inc.

Industrial Vision Systems

Vitronic

Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

Adlink Technology Inc.

Zivid

Stemmer Imaging Ltd.

Mvtec Software GmbH

Wenglor Sensoric GmbH

Aquifi

Ids Imaging Development Systems GmbH

