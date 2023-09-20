PGS ASA – NEW SHARE CAPITAL REGISTERED

Oslo, 20 September 2023



PGS ASA (“PGS” or the “Company”) refers to the announcement on 18 September 2023 regarding a successfully placed private placement (the "Private Placement") of 45,760,726 new ordinary shares in the Company.

The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today 20 September 2023. Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement, the issued share capital of the Company is NOK 2,865,931,320 comprising 955,310,440 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3.00.

