RTE Baked Products and Bakery Premixes Market Size to Hit USD 208.14 Billion by 2030 | 162 Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global RTE baked products and bakery premixes market size was valued at USD 141.04 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 147.74 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 208.14 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period.

The popularity of baked products, such as breads, cakes, lasagnas, and pizzas, is increasing at a strong pace every year as many countries across the world consume baked goods such as breads on a daily basis. The demand for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) foods has grown considerably in recent years due to factors such as changing consumer lifestyle and rising need for convenience foods. These aspects are predicted to accelerate the RTE baked products and bakery premixes market growth.

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rte-baked-products-and-bakery-premixes-market-108425

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading the RTE Baked Products and Bakery Premixes Market are Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Puratos Group (Belgium), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Aryzta AG (Switzerland), Bakels Group (Switzerland), Oy Karl Fazer Ab. (Finland), Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited (U.K.), Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Britannia Industries Limited (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.02% 2030 Value Projection USD 208.14 Billion RTE Baked Products and Bakery Premixes Market Size in 2022 USD 141.04 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 162 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa RTE Baked Products and Bakery Premixes Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Convenient and Shelf-Stable Foods to Augment Market Progress

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/rte-baked-products-and-bakery-premixes-market-108425

COVID-19 Impact:

Robust Demand for Baked Foods and Growth in Home Baking Trend During Pandemic Favored Market Growth

The demand for RTE baked products and bakery premixes witnessed notable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic period as the demand for convenience foods increased considerably. Moreover, since bread is a staple food in regions, such as North America and Europe, the sudden announcement of lockdowns caused a rise in the trend of panic buying. This factor also boosted the demand for ready-to-eat products, which favored the market progress during the outbreak period.

Segments:

Rising Consumption of Bread as Staple Diet to Fuel its Sales

Based on product type, the market is segmented into baked products and bakery premixes. The baked products segment is further divided into cakes, breads, casseroles, lasagnas, and pizzas. The bakery premixes segment is also bifurcated into bread mix, cookie mix, cake and pastry mix, and other mixes.

The bread segment held the largest RTE baked products and bakery premixes market share as bread is considered a staple food in many countries. Moreover, many bakeries are launching newer and healthier versions of breads to attract more customers.

Customers to Increase Preference for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets due to Vast Product Varieties

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment may dominate the market as these stores offer a vast variety of baked products in appealing flavors.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The research report analyzes the industry in detail and highlights key aspects such as leading product types, key companies, and top distribution channels of RTE baked products and bakery premixes. It also offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. Besides the aforementioned factors, the report covers many factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/rte-baked-products-and-bakery-premixes-market-108425

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand for Convenient and Shelf-Stable Foods to Augment Market Progress

Convenience foods, as the term suggests, are food products that take minimal time to prepare, and also include baked products. Many developing countries are witnessing socioeconomic changes such as rising rural-to-urban movement, growing population, and increasing disposable incomes. These aspects have played a vital role in boosting the demand for convenience foods, thereby augmenting the market development.

However, rising health disorders due to excessive consumption of RTE baked products and bakery premixes are expected to hinder the market progress.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Dominate Market Due to Rising Consumption of Baked Products

Europe is expected to hold a dominating share of the global market as the region is one of the world’s top producers and consumers of RTE baked products and bakery premixes. Moreover, European customers are the top consumers of different types of breads, further contributing to the regional market’s growth.

North America is also anticipated to capture a major market share as bread is considered a staple food in the region, which has positively influenced the regional market development.

Competitive Landscape:

Grupo Bimbo to Focus on Sustainable Organizational Development

Grupo Bimbo is one of the top market players, and the company is increasing its focus on the sustainable development of its business and trying to develop more clean-label products. Some of the other companies in the market include Associated British Foods plc, General Mills, Inc., Aryzta AG, Britannia Industries, and many others.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/rte-baked-products-and-bakery-premixes-market-108425

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to This Global Crisis

Global RTE Baked Products and Bakery Premixes Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Bakery Products Cakes Bread Casseroles Lasagna Pizza Bakery Premixes Bread Mix Cookie Mix Cake and Pastry Mix Other Mixes By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America RTE Baked Products and Bakery Premixes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Bakery Products Cakes Bread Casseroles Lasagna Pizza Bakery Premixes Bread Mix Cookie Mix Cake and Pastry Mix Other Mixes By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Others



To Be Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/rte-baked-products-and-bakery-premixes-market-108425

Key Industry Development:

April 2022 – Premier Foods, one of the biggest food producers in the U.K., announced the launch of its new better-for-you product lineup, called Mr. Kripling. The range mainly consists of cakes and pies.

Read Related Insights:

Food Premix Market to Hit USD 10.70 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.93% by 2022-2029

Bakery Products Market to Hit USD 590.54 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 5.12%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs

Attachment