Projected Market Value: mTOR Inhibitors Market Set to Reach $8.76 Billion by 2027 with Novartis and Pfizer in the Lead

The global mTOR inhibitors market is on a steady growth path, with an expected increase from $6.70 billion in 2022 to $7.11 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.05%. This growth trajectory is set to continue, reaching $8.76 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.38%.

Key Players:

Major players contributing to the market's expansion include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC., LC Laboratories, Exelixis Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accord Healthcare Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, AbbVie Inc., GSK plc., Biocon Limited, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., Apotex Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck & Co Inc.

Reasons to Invest:

About mTOR Inhibitors:

mTOR inhibitors belong to a class of drugs that target the mTOR (mammalian/mechanistic target of rapamycin) protein, crucial for regulating cell division. These drugs inhibit cell proliferation, making them effective in preventing cancer cell growth.

Market Insights:

Key mTOR inhibitor products include Rapamune, Afinitor, Torise, Zortress, and others. Rapamune, for instance, is prescribed to prevent organ transplant rejection, specifically for patients with lymphangioleiomyomatosis. These inhibitors find applications in oncology, immunosuppression, organ transplantation, and more, administered via oral and intravenous routes, and distributed through various pharmacy channels.

Trends in Partnership and Collaboration:

Partnerships and collaborations are emerging trends in the mTOR inhibitors market, with companies joining forces to gain a competitive edge. For example, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. collaborated with Aadi Bioscience, Inc. in October 2022 to explore the potential benefits of combining two drugs for patients with KRAS G12C mutant NSCLC and other cancers. Aadi Bioscience specializes in precision therapies for genetically defined cancers.

Similarly, in February 2022, Cambrian Biopharma partnered with Novartis to advance innovative compounds designed to target the mTOR pathway. Novartis, a leader in oncology and rare diseases, provided these compounds for research and development.

Recent Acquisition:

In February 2020, Cerecor Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquired Aevi Genomic Medicine for $15.6 million. This acquisition expanded Cerecor's research and development efforts in rare diseases, including the development of CERC-006, an mTORC1/2 inhibitor for complex lymphatic malformations.

Regional Insights:

In 2022, North America dominated the mTOR inhibitors market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Country-Specific Data:

The report delves into specific countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Rise in Kidney Diseases:

The increasing prevalence of kidney diseases is expected to drive the growth of the mTOR inhibitors market. These inhibitors play a crucial role in the treatment of kidney ailments, particularly in preventing renal allograft rejection. With over 800 million people globally affected by chronic renal disease, the demand for mTOR inhibitors continues to rise. For instance, according to the International Society of Nephrology, there are 843.6 million people worldwide affected by stages 1 to 5 of kidney diseases, highlighting the significance of addressing kidney-related health issues.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.11 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.76 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. mTOR Inhibitors Market Characteristics



3. mTOR Inhibitors Market Trends And Strategies



4. mTOR Inhibitors Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On mTOR Inhibitors Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On mTOR Inhibitors Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On mTOR Inhibitors Market



5. mTOR Inhibitors Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global mTOR Inhibitors Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global mTOR Inhibitors Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. mTOR Inhibitors Market Segmentation

6.1. Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Rapamune

Afinitor

Torisel

Zortress

Other Product Types

6.2. Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oncology

Immunosuppressant

Organ Transplantation

Other Indications

6.3. Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Intravenous

6.4. Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Tumor Treatment

Kidney Transplant

Other Applications

6.5. Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

7. mTOR Inhibitors Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global mTOR Inhibitors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

