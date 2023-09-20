Fogponics Market Size to Attain Positive Growth by 2032 | Report by DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Fogponics Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Fan & Fogger Fogponics System, Fog Pump System, 1-Plant-1-Nebulizer), By Application (Humidification, Cooling, Plant Health, Other Application), By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, the fogponics market size is projected to exhibit positive growth by 2032. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the overall market conditions with major takeaways in the global fogponics market.

Fogponics is an advanced version of aeroponics that employs fog as the primary growth of the environment. These systems use electric fogger that pumps and vibrates under pressure to convert nutrient compounds and water into moisture, identical to rainforest conditions. This creates a constant mist of moisture and nutrients for plant roots. Fogponics can completely cover root systems as the gravity-defying fog can move and spread throughout the surrounding area.

Startups and established companies are developing and deploying fogponics farming systems, driving further research, development, and technology improvement. Integrating AI (Artificial Intelligence) in fogponics farming systems provides optimized growth. AI assists in controlling habitats to cultivation systems like HVAC and lighting systems and mitigating containment pressure to enhance overall efficiency. There is a consumer demand for fresh, local, and pesticide-free produce. Fogponics farming, thus, allows growing crops closer to the city center, reducing the time and distance between harvest and consumption. This produces fresh and nutritious products with a reduced carbon footprint and results in lesser environmental impact.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Fogponics Market Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Type Fan & Fogger Fogponics System, Fog Pump System, 1-Plant-1-Nebulizer By Application Humidification, Cooling, Plant Health, Other Application Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Koolfog, Baltic Freya, Vegz, Sprout AI, Plantaform.

Segmentation Overview:

The global fogponics market has been segmented by type, application, and region. Fan fogger type is leading the fan type segment and is projected to retain its dominant position in the forthcoming years. In terms of application, humidification is leading in the application category.

The United States has been at the forefront of the global market, attributed to an increase in the adoption of novel methods of crop plantation and yielding. The adoption of innovative methods in vertical farming and the growing emphasis on sustainability are some of the factors driving the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is the fast-growing market for fogponics owing to the emergence of food startups in the region.

Fogponics Market Report Highlights:

The fogponics market growth is projected to be high due to the rising adoption of fogponics systems and the growing need for soil and water conservation.

The fogponics market growth is largely driven due to the rise in the significance of fogponics farming. Based on the shift in climatic conditions and the need to conserve soil and water, fogponics offers an ultimate farming solution that minimizes the dependency on natural resources and optimizes the produce. Thus, this approach is becoming widely recognized in regions with high water scarcity.

The fogponics market is trifurcated into type, application, and region based on market segmentation. Fan and fogger system dominates the fan type segment as it constitutes an essential component of the fogponics system. By application, humidification accounts for a significant position and continues to lead in the global market.

The United States is the leading region for the fogponics market based on growing practices for indoor farming. Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market and is projected to attain a high market share owing to an increase in start-ups offering novel methods of plantation to boost crop yield and resource optimization.

Some of the prominent players in the fogponics market report include Koolfog, Baltic Freya, Vegz, Sprout AI, and Plantaform.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In May 2023, Sprout AI Inc., a leading industry player in vertical farming, announced its completion of cultivating potato seed from the ‘Karu’ variety, using the Fogponics system and controlled environment system in Panama. This has received wider recognition in the regional food industry and stresses the importance of innovation and its impact on the potato industry in Panama.

In March 2023, the Virginian Governor declared the month of March as the Virginia Controlled Environment Agriculture Month (CEA) to highlight the impact and significance of CEA in employing innovative technologies in growing methods such as aeroponics, hydroponics, and fogponics. These methods empower the farming approach for indoor farming, vertical farming greenhouses, and protected crop environments.

Fogponics Market Report Segmentation:

Fogponics Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Fan & Fogger Fogponics System

Fog Pump System

1-Plant-1-Nebulizer

Fogponics Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Humidification

Cooling

Plant Health

Other Application

Fogponics Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



