Issue of additional 13.217 MEUR Green Bonds issue of UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos"

On 20 September 2023 the Company has successfully issued via a private placement additional 13.217 MEUR of Green Bonds at 10.00% yield under Company’s 100 MEUR Note Programme. Given investors’ demand exceeded the planned 10 MEUR amount, the Company used its right set in the Terms and Conditions to upsize the deal by accepting all the investors’ bids. Additionally issued bonds will be fungible with already issued bonds under ISIN LT0000405938. The bonds were subscribed by institutional and individual investors.

The additional 13.217 MEUR Green Bonds issue (issue date 20 September 2023) is expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond main list of Nasdaq Vilnius, thereby supplementing the previously listed bonds under ISIN LT0000405938, during the period of 30 days after the issue date.

Additional information:

Issuer's full name UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ Issuer's short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000405938 Nominal value of one bond 100,000 EUR Number of additional bonds 132.17 Total number of listed bonds after additional bonds will be listed 709.17 Total aggregated nominal value 70,917,000 EUR Maturity date 2025-12-14 Arranger and Bookrunner Luminor Bank AS Lithuanian branch

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt