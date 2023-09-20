ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – FINANCIAL CALENDAR
20 SEPTEMBER 2023 at 12.00 noon EEST
Change in Orion Group's Half-Year Financial Report 2024 publication date
Orion Corporation changes the publication date of its Half-Year Financial Report January–June 2024. The new publication date is Thursday 8 August 2024 (was previously Thursday 18 July 2024). The financial calendar will otherwise remain unchanged.
The publication dates of the Financial Statement Release for 2023, and Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2024 are as follows:
| Financial Statement Release for 2023
Interim Report January-March 2024
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024
Interim Report January-September 2024
| Tuesday, 13 February 2024
Thursday, 25 April 2024
Thursday, 8 August 2024
Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.