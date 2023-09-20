Renewable Cleaning Solutions Drive Growth in the Global Waste Management Market 2023-2027

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Waste Management Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide Waste Management market is poised for remarkable expansion, with a projected growth of USD 167.1 billion anticipated during the period spanning 2022 to 2027. This promising trajectory is driven by an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.25% expected throughout the forecast period.

An all-encompassing report on the Waste Management market has been unveiled, delivering an in-depth analysis encompassing market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a comprehensive vendor analysis that includes approximately 25 key players.

The report also furnishes an up-to-the-minute analysis of the prevailing market scenario, spotlighting the latest trends, market drivers, and the overall market environment.

Key Market Segments:

End-users:

Residential Commercial Industrial

Geographical Landscape:

APAC North America Europe Middle East and Africa South America

The Waste Management market's robust growth is attributed to various factors, including stringent recycling laws in Europe, a surge in global industrial activities, and the increasing adoption of Construction and Demolition (C&D) materials in urban areas, driven by a rising number of construction projects.

Furthermore, this study identifies the escalating demand for renewable cleaning as a prime driver fueling the Waste Management market's growth in the coming years. Additionally, the proliferation of strategic partnerships and acquisitions among vendors, coupled with the growing integration of data analytics in waste management operations, is poised to drive substantial demand within the market.

The report encompasses the following key areas:

Waste Management market sizing

Waste Management market forecast

Waste Management market industry analysis

To empower clients in enhancing their market positioning, the report provides a robust vendor analysis, offering a comprehensive assessment of several leading Waste Management market vendors. Noteworthy companies featured in the report include Bertin Technologies SAS, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., FCC SA, Republic Services Inc., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt. Ltd., Stericycle Inc., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt. Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., URBASER SA, and Valicor Inc.

The report also imparts insights into upcoming trends and challenges set to influence market growth, facilitating companies in strategic planning and capitalizing on forthcoming growth opportunities.

This comprehensive study was conducted using an objective blend of primary and secondary information, incorporating inputs from key industry participants. The report provides a comprehensive view of the market and vendor landscape, supplemented by an analysis of key vendors.

In summary, the Waste Management market is on a course of substantial growth, driven by factors such as stringent recycling laws in Europe. This dynamic market presents a wealth of opportunities for businesses, and the comprehensive analysis provided in the report equips stakeholders with the insights needed to navigate and excel in this evolving landscape.

