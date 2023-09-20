Global Interior Architectural Coatings Markets, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2023-2028

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interior Architectural Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interior architectural coatings market has achieved a significant milestone, reaching a size of US$ 46.6 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, industry experts anticipate robust growth, with the market poised to reach US$ 59.3 Billion by 2028, reflecting a commendable growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

This comprehensive report meticulously categorizes the market based on various parameters, including resin type, technology, distribution channel, type of consumer, and end-use sector.

Interior architectural coatings play a pivotal role in the meticulous management of interior spaces within buildings, taking into account a myriad of construction facets. These encompass finishes, plumbing, lighting, materials, electrical requirements, and the strategic utilization of available space. Architectural coatings, predominantly organic in nature, serve the dual purpose of enhancing the aesthetics and safeguarding the interior surfaces of structures.

Consumers, when making selections, consider a diverse array of aesthetic and performance attributes. These encompass hiding power, ease of application, flow and leveling, low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, user protection from harmful substances, stain resistance, environmental sustainability, and low odor. The market offers an array of coating types, including varnishes, sealers, wall paints, primers, ceramics, and more.

In recent years, both the commercial and residential sectors have witnessed a surge in construction activities, driving market growth. Consumers worldwide have become increasingly discerning, seeking premium-quality coatings that enhance the beauty and protection of their homes.

Furthermore, many emerging economies are undergoing a transitional phase, leading to an upswing in infrastructural activities and heightened demand for superior interior architectural coatings. Additionally, growing concerns about environmental degradation have spurred manufacturers to develop sustainable, eco-friendly coatings that provide effective protection.

Asia Pacific stands as the largest market, commanding a significant share of the industry. This growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of rail and road infrastructure, surging construction endeavors in China, and increased investments in overseas infrastructure projects in Japan.

