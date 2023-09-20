United States Tool Storage Products Market Insights Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, Apex Tool Group, Snap-on, Werner, & Techtronic Industries

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Tool Storage Products Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers market size & forecast data for the tool storage products market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of tool storage products is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US tool storage products, including the US tool storage products market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
The US tool storage products market is growing significantly due to the increasing proliferation of DIY activities, growing demand for lightweight tool storage products, the proliferation of e-commerce, increasing number of new construction activities, affordability & availability of a wide range of tool storage products, and high demand for portable tool storage products.
The demand for pegboards is rising in commercial spaces as it is the easiest method to store tools. Space utilization and portability are the essential qualities of tool storage products. Plastic, cloth-based lightweight tool storage products are gaining traction in the US tool storage products market. Due to the increasing disposable income among the US population, the spending on DIY activities in residential spaces has increased. The application of keeping it inside vehicles is gaining traction in the US tool storage products market.
In the US tool storage products market, the demand for lightweight and portable products is rising significantly. Due to the growing automotive industry and continuous increase in the sale of light vehicles, the demand for portable toolboxes is expected to witness a staggering growth during the forecast period.
In the US, DIY activities have increased in residential spaces. Millennials are asking for lightweight tool storage products for DIY activities. Thus, manufacturers can take this opportunity to expand their customer base.
Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, Apex Tool Group, Snap-on, Werner, and Techtronic Industries are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Robert Bosch Stiftung, CQT Kennedy, Klein Tools, Stahlwille, Pure Fishing, Sortimo, BOXO, Trademark Global, Newell Brands, Festool, Myers Industries, and others are the other prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.
Plastic-based tool storage products demand is rising among professionals as it is a viable and fast approach to storing tools easily. It isn't easy to differentiate tool storage products in the US market, so manufacturers can take this as an opportunity and offer differentiated product ranges to increase customer loyalty.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present tool storage products market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Emerson
- Apex Tool Group
- Snap-on
- Werner
- Techtronic Industries
Other Prominent Vendors
- Robert Bosch Stiftung
- CQT Kennedy
- Klein Tools
- Stahlwille
- Pure Fishing
- Sortimo
- BOXO
- Trademark Global
- Newell Brands
- Festool
- Myers Industries
- The Home Depot
- Pull'R Holding Company
- Sonic Tools
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Products Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Tool Chests & Cabinets
- Toolboxes
Others
End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
- Vehicles
Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Offline
- Online
Material Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Steel
- Plastic
- Others
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of the US Tool Storage Products Market
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
APPENDIX
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- About
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gajyzd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.