Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size to Attain USD 306.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 10.7% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product Type (Plastic Bottle, Parenteral Containers, Blister packing, Specialty Bags, Closures, Labels, and Others), By Material, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The pharmaceutical packaging market size was valued at USD 112.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 306.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.7%. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market conditions at global and regional levels. The report also highlights the current and future trends and offers major takeaways in the pharmaceutical packaging market.

Advancements in packaging materials, manufacturing processes, and printing technologies have expanded the possibilities for pharmaceutical packaging. The development of high-barrier materials to protect against moisture, light, and oxygen, as well as advancements in printing techniques for labeling and branding, contribute to the growth of the packaging market. There is a growing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare, and pharmaceutical packaging is vital to enhance patient convenience. Packaging designs promoting easy dispensing, dosing, and medication administration improve patient compliance. As a result, pharmaceutical companies explore innovative packaging formats like blister packs and prefilled syringes with touch-enabled sensors.

Governments and regulatory agencies impose stringent requirements on pharmaceutical packaging to ensure product safety, efficacy, and quality. Compliance with regulations and standards, such as child-resistant packaging, tamper-evident features, and serialization, drives the demand for innovative packaging solutions and materials. Also the focus on environmental sustainability and reduced carbon footprint has also influenced the pharmaceutical packaging market. Increasingly, companies are adopting eco-friendly packaging materials and designs, such as recyclable plastics, biodegradable materials, and lightweight packaging solutions, to minimize waste and environmental impact.

Request Sample Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-2208

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Market Size in 2022 USD 112.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 306.6 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 10.7% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Product Type Plastic Bottle, Parenteral Containers, Blister packing, Specialty Bags, Closures, Labels, and Others By Material Glass, Aluminum Foils, Plastics and Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players Amcor plc, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, AptarGroup, Inc., Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Owens Illinois, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., WestRock Company, SGD Pharma, International Paper, Comar, LLC, CCL Industries, Inc., and Vetter Pharma International.

Segmentation Overview:

The global pharmaceutical packaging market has been segmented as product type, material, and region. Primary packaging led the global market in 2022 due to growing patient usage. Blister packs are widely used for packaging solid oral dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, and lozenges. Regarding material, plastics are widely used for pharmaceutical packaging owing to their versatility and cost-effectiveness.

The United States is at the forefront of the pharmaceutical packaging market due to the presence of a well-established healthcare industry infrastructure and stringent regulations by the U.S. FDA. The growing focus on compliant packaging solutions and a patient safety approach is contributing to the growth of regional markets.

Buy This Research Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-2208

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report Highlights:

The pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to value at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2032.

The global market is driven by the rising incidence of counterfeit drugs, which has led to increased focus on secure packaging solutions.

Blister packs are the fastest-growing segment in the product category and are projected to attain significant growth in the forthcoming years.

The United States is the leading region for pharmaceutical packaging market growth and is projected to retain a dominant position in the forthcoming years.

Some of the prominent players in the pharmaceutical packaging market report include Amcor plc, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, AptarGroup, Inc., Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Owens Illinois, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., WestRock Company, SGD Pharma, International Paper, Comar LLC, CCL Industries, Inc., and Vetter Pharma International.

Key Developments in the Industry:

Pluss Advanced Technologies (PLUSS), announced the launch of novel solutions for the Celsius XL Pallet Shipper series and Celsure VIP Multi-use parcel shipper series in 2023. The solutions add more stability to pharma packaging in Indian markets and assures on quality parameters.

In October 2023, TekniPlex Healthcare will be presenting on use of recycled plastics in the pharma packaging. The event is scheduled on October 5-6th 2023, in Berlin.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report? https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-2208

OR

Ask For Discount https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-2208

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report Segmentation:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Product Type (2023-2032)

Plastic Bottle

Parenteral Containers

Blister packing

Specialty Bags

Closures

Labels

Others

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Material (2023-2032)

Glass

Aluminum Foils

Plastics and Polymers

Paper & Paperboards

Others

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Genetic Testing Market 2023 to 2032

Companion Diagnostics Market 2023 to 2032

Patient Engagement Market 2023 to 2032

Infusion Pumps Market 2023 to 2032

Clear Aligners Market 2023 to 2032

