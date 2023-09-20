Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market 2023-2027: Going Mobile - PPM Software Solutions for the Agile Workforce

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Software market is set to experience significant growth, with projections indicating an impressive increase of USD 2,874.7 million during the period spanning 2022 to 2027. This growth, characterized by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.11%, is underpinned by several pivotal factors driving the market's expansion.

Key Reasons to Invest in the Project Portfolio Management Software Market:

Growing Need for Large-scale Project Management: The increasing demand for efficient management of large-scale projects across industries is a primary driver of the PPM software market. Organizations are turning to PPM solutions to streamline project processes and optimize resource allocation.

Surging Demand for Mobile PPM Solutions: As workforces become more mobile, the demand for mobile PPM solutions is on the rise. Mobile PPM software enables remote project management, enhancing efficiency and collaboration.

Rising Demand for Cost Management: Cost management is a critical concern for businesses, and PPM software provides tools to monitor and control project costs effectively. This factor contributes significantly to market growth.

Diverse Deployment Options: PPM software offers flexibility with deployment options, including on-premise and cloud-based solutions, catering to the specific needs of various organizations.

Varied End-user Segments: The PPM software market caters to diverse end-user segments, including BFSI, Information and Technology, Healthcare, Construction and Infrastructure, and others, widening the market's scope.

Lean Management Techniques: The adoption of lean management techniques in project portfolio management is driving market growth. Efficiency and resource optimization are key benefits of implementing lean principles in PPM.

The adoption of lean management techniques in project portfolio management is driving market growth. Efficiency and resource optimization are key benefits of implementing lean principles in PPM. Automation and Interlinking: Automatic updating and interlinking of software with project portfolio management systems are enhancing efficiency and streamlining project workflows, further fueling demand.

The comprehensive report on the PPM Software market encompasses:

Market Sizing: An in-depth analysis of the current market size and future growth potential.

An in-depth analysis of the current market size and future growth potential. Market Forecast: Projections for the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Projections for the market's growth throughout the forecast period. Industry Analysis: Thorough examination of market trends, drivers, and challenges shaping the PPM Software market landscape.

The report also provides a robust vendor analysis, featuring insights into approximately 25 key PPM Software market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and more. Additionally, upcoming trends and challenges influencing market growth are highlighted to assist companies in strategic planning and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

This study combines primary and secondary information sources, incorporating inputs from industry experts, to present a comprehensive view of the PPM Software market. The analysis includes a competitive landscape and a detailed vendor selection methodology.

In conclusion, the global PPM Software market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by the increasing need for efficient project management, cost control, and the adoption of innovative technologies. These factors position the PPM Software market as a promising investment opportunity.

Competitive Portfolio

Adobe Inc.

BestOutcome Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Cerri.com AG

Hexagon AB

KeyedIn Solutions Inc.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

ONEPOINT Projects GmbH

Oracle Corp.

Planisware SAS

Planview Inc.

Project Objects

SAP SE

Sciforma Corp.

ServiceNow Inc.

Smartsheet Inc.

Sopheon Corp.

Upland Software Inc.

WorkOtter Inc.



