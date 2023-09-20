Global Graphene Composites Industry Research Report 2023: A $102 Billion Market by 2028 from $21 Billion in 2022 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphene composites market has experienced substantial growth, with a market size reaching US$ 21.0 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, experts anticipate continued expansion, projecting the market to reach US$ 102.0 Billion by 2028, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.14% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Graphene composites offer a plethora of advantages, including dimensional stability at high temperatures, enhanced thermal and electrical conductivity, lightweight properties, and improved resistance to UV radiation and fire. Consequently, these composites have found widespread adoption across diverse sectors, including aerospace, defense, construction, automotive, and energy storage and generation.

The increasing utilization of graphene composites in the aviation and aeronautical sectors, aimed at developing fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft structures, stands as a primary driver of global market growth. Additionally, heightened awareness among consumers regarding the exceptional electrical conductivity of graphene composites, enabling the creation of efficient de-icing systems for aircraft, further fuels market expansion.

Graphene composites are instrumental in producing smart aerospace structures that exhibit low moisture absorption and exceptional damage resistance. Furthermore, the growing applications of graphene composites in energy storage systems, electrochemical sensors, and semiconductors, owing to their superior thermal conductivity, enhanced durability, and robust mechanical stiffness, contribute to increased product demand.

The surging popularity of electric vehicles has also led to the utilization of graphene composites, aiming to enhance energy capacity and reduce the overall weight of rechargeable batteries. Moreover, the substantial growth witnessed in the consumer electronics sector, coupled with the increasing penetration of wearable devices, positively impacts the demand for graphene composites.

In the forthcoming years, the expanding use of graphene composites in the biotechnology sector, particularly for cellular imaging, drug delivery, and cancer treatment, is expected to further boost the global market's growth prospects.

