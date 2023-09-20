Global Nanoporous Membranes Industry Research Report 2023: A $1.21 Billion Market by 2028 from $816.6 Million in 2022 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoporous Membranes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanoporous membranes market has witnessed substantial growth, with its size reaching US$ 816.6 Million in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, with an expected valuation of US$ 1,218.7 Million by 2028, demonstrating a noteworthy growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Nanoporous membranes are rapidly gaining prominence as they supplant traditional water treatment technologies. Their appeal lies in attributes such as low energy consumption, remarkable efficiency, cost-effectiveness, operation at room temperature, and straightforward processing.

Furthermore, these membranes boast extensive applications in various domains, including electrocatalysis, nanodevice fabrication, energy, environmental science, and analytical science. Researchers are currently directing their efforts toward the development of specialized nanoporous adsorbent products, particularly tailored for the electronics manufacturing and biomedical sectors. This drive has led to a surge in demand on a global scale.

Notably, nanoporous membranes excel in water purification, effectively filtering an array of pollutants, ranging from salts and microbes to organic molecules and metallic ions. As the demand to treat wastewater containing minute contaminants escalates due to freshwater scarcity, these membranes are playing a pivotal role in addressing this challenge.

Furthermore, governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations regarding wastewater treatment for industries that consume substantial volumes of water. Coupled with this, the proliferation of water treatment plants and the increase in water salination activities contribute to the growing adoption of nanoporous membranes.

In addition to their water treatment applications, nanoporous membranes are finding their footing in the biomedical field. They are being utilized for drug delivery, single molecular analysis, immunoisolation, biosensing, and the separation and sorting of biomolecules, fostering market growth. Leading industry players are further augmenting the market through substantial investments in research and development (R&D) activities, aimed at introducing innovative product variants to gain a competitive edge.

Other factors fueling the optimistic outlook of the market encompass increased usage in the food processing industry, a growing inclination toward biological water treatment technologies, and continuous technological advancements. These dynamics collectively contribute to the positive trajectory of the nanoporous membranes market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Alfa Laval AB

Applied Membranes Inc.

AXEON Water Technologies

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.

inopor GmbH (Rauschert GmbH)

InRedox LLC

Koch Separation Solutions (Koch Industries Inc.)

Nitto Denko Corporation

Osmotech Membranes Pvt. Ltd.

SiMPore Inc.

SmartMembranes GmbH.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Material Type:

Organic

Inorganic

Hybrid

Breakup by Fabrication Method:

Phase Inversion

Interfacial Polymerization

Track-etching

Electrospinning

Breakup by Application:

Water Treatment

Fuel Cells

Biomedical

Food Processing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

