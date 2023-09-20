Rising Use of Gait Biometrics in Elderly Care and Contactless Applications Drives Market Growth 2023-2027

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gait Biometrics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Gait Biometrics market is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 50.91 million expected during the period spanning 2022 to 2027. This promising trajectory is underpinned by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.16% projected over the forecast period.

A comprehensive report on the Gait Biometrics market has been unveiled, offering stakeholders a comprehensive analysis encompassing market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key players.

The report also provides an up-to-the-minute analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, market drivers, and the overall market environment.

Key Market Segments:

End-users:

Healthcare Sports Security Research

Types:

Assessment Treatment Monitoring

Geographical Landscape:

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa

The Gait Biometrics market's robust growth is attributed to several factors, including the burgeoning potential of gait biometrics in elderly care, the proliferation of contactless biometrics, and increased research and development spending by industry vendors.

Furthermore, this study identifies the growing popularity of gait authentication apps on smartphones as a prime driver propelling the Gait Biometrics market's growth in the years ahead. Additionally, the increasing adoption of portable gait analyzers and the rising prominence of 3D-based gait recognition are expected to drive substantial demand within the market.

The report encompasses the following key areas:

Gait Biometrics market sizing

Gait Biometrics market forecast

Gait Biometrics market industry analysis

To empower clients in enhancing their market positioning, the report provides a robust vendor analysis, presenting an in-depth assessment of several leading Gait Biometrics market vendors, including BioSensics, Bodytech Australia Pty. Ltd., CIR Systems Inc., Innovative Sports Training Inc., Mar Systems Ltd., Medical Motion LLC, MindMaze SA, Motek Medical BV, Motion Analysis Inc., Noraxon USA Inc., Qualisys AB, and Tekscan Inc.

Additionally, the Gait Biometrics market analysis report furnishes insights into upcoming trends and challenges that are poised to influence market growth, helping companies strategize and capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities.

This comprehensive study was conducted utilizing an objective blend of primary and secondary information, incorporating inputs from key industry participants. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market and vendor landscape, supplemented by an analysis of key vendors.

The report presents a detailed snapshot of the market through the systematic study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources, incorporating an analysis of key parameters such as profit margins, pricing strategies, competition dynamics, and promotional initiatives. It illuminates various facets of the market by identifying key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, dependable, and the result of extensive research, encompassing both primary and secondary sources.

In summary, the Gait Biometrics market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, driven by factors such as the growing potential of gait biometrics in elderly care. This dynamic market offers a wealth of opportunities for businesses, and the comprehensive analysis provided in the report equips stakeholders with the insights needed to navigate and excel in this evolving landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BioSensics

Bodytech Australia Pty. Ltd.

CIR Systems Inc.

Innovative Sports Training Inc.

Mar Systems Ltd.

Medical Motion LLC

MindMaze SA

Motek Medical BV

Motion Analysis Inc.

Noraxon USA Inc.

Qualisys AB

Tekscan Inc.

