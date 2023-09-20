Ragnarok Landverse, Grand Launch on September 20, 2023!

Seoul, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG blockchain PC game, is officially launched in Southeast Asia (exclude Thailand and Indonesia), South America, Middle East, India, Africa and Oceania on September 20, 2023.

Ragnarok Landverse is a sequel of the original MMORPG PC game, Ragnarok Online, with newly added blockchain features. The game provides a player-driven economy and incentivizes players with digital financial assets that can be obtained with every minute of play. By leveraging web3 features, all players can participate in a secure and fair marketplace driven by demand and supply, and adding a whole new layer of strategy to the gameplay.

During the launching period, various incentives and multiple events with prize worth up to US$5,000 are offered to support the players.

Maxion PTE. LTD, a blockchain-based game developer company, publishes the game on Maxion Platform with NFT marketplace.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

