Soil Water Potential Sensor Market Achieving a CAGR of 11.4% | Agriculture Segment to be Largest Revenue-Generating Application - Market.us

New York, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Soil Water Potential Sensor Market is anticipated to achieve a value of roughly USD 390.2 Million by 2032, a substantial rise from its 2022 value of USD 136.2 Million, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

A soil water potential sensor is a specialized device that assesses the energy state of water within soil, offering insights into its capacity to supply and retain water for plants. By analyzing forces affecting water movement in soil, it enhances understanding of soil-water dynamics. The sensor guides irrigation strategies and optimizes water usage in agriculture, environmental monitoring, and research. Soil water potential, reflecting energy needed for plant water uptake, is influenced by factors like soil texture and structure. These sensors, available in various types, measure this potential using unique principles.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample

Key Takeaway:

By Type, Degree of Accuracy:3% segment held a major market share in 2022.

held a major market share in 2022. By Connectivity, the wired segment held a major market share in 2022.

held a major market share in 2022. By Sensor Type, the tensiometers sensor type segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2022.

dominated the market with the By Application, the agriculture segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 51.7% in 2022.

dominated the market with the By Distribution Channel, online distribution channel segment dominated in the global soil water potential sensor market.

dominated in the global soil water potential sensor market. In 2022, North America dominated the soil water potential sensor market with the highest market share of 35.2%.

dominated the soil water potential sensor market with the Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR rate from 2023-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Soil Water Potential Sensor Market

Water Scarcity Concerns: The increasing recognition of water scarcity and the pressing need for judicious water resource management have spurred heightened interest in soil water potential sensors. These sensors play a pivotal role in addressing water scarcity challenges by offering accurate insights into soil moisture conditions. Particularly vital in agriculture and related sectors, these sensors facilitate the optimization of irrigation practices.

The increasing recognition of water scarcity and the pressing need for judicious water resource management have spurred heightened interest in soil water potential sensors. These sensors play a pivotal role in addressing water scarcity challenges by offering accurate insights into soil moisture conditions. Particularly vital in agriculture and related sectors, these sensors facilitate the optimization of irrigation practices. Precision Agriculture: The advent of precision agriculture has brought forth a paradigm shift in farming practices. The granular approach of precision agriculture demands precise and localized data for effective decision-making. Soil water potential sensors stand at the forefront of this requirement, delivering the necessary accuracy in soil moisture information.

The advent of precision agriculture has brought forth a paradigm shift in farming practices. The granular approach of precision agriculture demands precise and localized data for effective decision-making. Soil water potential sensors stand at the forefront of this requirement, delivering the necessary accuracy in soil moisture information. Environmental Regulations: With environmental concerns taking center stage, governments and regulatory bodies are implementing stringent measures to curb water wastage and promote sustainability. Soil water potential sensors align seamlessly with these environmental mandates.

With environmental concerns taking center stage, governments and regulatory bodies are implementing stringent measures to curb water wastage and promote sustainability. Soil water potential sensors align seamlessly with these environmental mandates. Technological Advancements: The rapid evolution of sensor technology is a driving force behind the increasing demand for soil water potential sensors. Ongoing research and development endeavors have led to sensors that exhibit enhanced accuracy, reliability, and affordability.

Top Trends in Global Soil Water Potential Sensor Market

The trend of integrating soil water potential sensors with IoT platforms is gaining momentum. This integration enables real-time data collection, analysis, and remote monitoring, enhancing water management precision and supporting data-driven decision-making. Connecting these sensors to IoT networks streamlines soil moisture monitoring, leading to efficient resource allocation and sustainable land management practices.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=105175

Market Growth

The global market for soil water potential sensors is experiencing notable expansion, propelled by influential factors. Growing awareness regarding sustainable farming practices and the preservation of water resources is prompting the adoption of advanced technologies for precise soil moisture control. Soil water potential sensors hold a pivotal role in this endeavor, offering insights into soil water status, which aids in optimizing irrigation methods and enhancing crop output. Leveraging Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless capabilities further heightens their effectiveness, enabling real-time monitoring and informed decision-making based on data.

Moreover, collaborative research efforts are contributing to the refinement of these sensors, broadening their applicability beyond agriculture to domains like environmental monitoring, construction, and forestry.

Regional Analysis

The North America region dominates the global Soil Water Potential Sensor market, with a 35.2% revenue share. Major companies in the US and Canada focus on research and development, introducing advanced products. Early adoption of technology is also crucial for the market's growth. North America's vast agricultural land and innovative farming methods, such as precision farming, have led to a significant market for soil water potential sensors. The focus on water conservation and environmentally friendly agricultural methods has further expanded the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global soil water potential sensor market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Sentek

Irrometer Company

AquaCheck

Delta-T Devices

The Toro Company

Acclima

Decagon Devices

Spectrum Technologies

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

Other Key Players

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample: https://market.us/report/soil-water-potential-sensor-market/request-sample/

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 136.2 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 390.2 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 11.4% North America Revenue Share 35.2% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Precision agriculture utilizes technologies and data to optimize production and resource use. Soil water potential sensors enable farmers to monitor moisture levels and adjust irrigation and practices, ensuring crops receive the right amount of water at the right time.

Market Restraints

Extreme weather events like droughts and floods may impact the frequency of climate change sensors, potentially reducing their importance. However, financial constraints may discourage investments in such technology during these times.

Market Opportunities

Governments worldwide are advocating for environmentally friendly urban and agricultural planning, with water conservation policies influencing the adoption of soil water potential sensors. These sensors are more prevalent in industrialized nations and may expand into emerging markets, especially in areas with water shortages or challenging agricultural conditions.

Report Segmentation of the Soil Water Potential Sensor Market

Type Analysis

A soil water potential sensor with a ±3% accuracy level is crucial for agricultural and environmental purposes, ensuring accurate soil conditions. A ±5% accuracy level indicates no deviation from the actual soil water potential, aiding in irrigation, crop care, and detailed research studies. These precision levels are essential for accurate irrigation and crop care decisions.

Connectivity Analysis

In 2022, wired sensors gained prominence in the international market, but concerns about maintenance expenses, labor outlays, and remote accessibility remain. They are used in horticulture, botany, agricultural science, biology, and environmental science. Wireless soil moisture sensors are expected to experience rapid growth, as they integrate seamlessly with modern IoT systems and platforms.

Sensor Type Analysis

The global Soil Water Potential Sensor market is divided into tensiometers, granular matrix sensors, capacitive sensors, and fiber optic sensors. Tensiometers hold the largest revenue share at 43.2% in 2021, primarily used to gauge water molecules and loam particles. They offer simplicity in irrigation systems, minimal maintenance, and are suitable for high water consumption scenarios in crops.

Application Analysis

The global Soil Water Potential Sensor market is divided into Power, Gas & Oil, Agriculture, Construction, and Other applications. Agriculture dominates with 51.3% revenue share. Precision irrigation maximizes productivity while minimizing water waste, while monitoring soil health to prevent over- or under-irrigation.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The global Soil Water Potential Sensor market is likely to favor online distribution due to its convenience, global access, diverse product options, 24/7 availability, detailed information, reviews, updates, streamlined transactions, technical support, cost savings, and contactless transactions. However, consumer preferences and local factors can influence the choice between online and offline distribution.

Don't miss out on business opportunities | Get sample pages at https://market.us/report/soil-water-potential-sensor-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Type

Degree of Accuracy:3%

Degree of Accuracy:5%

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Sensor Type

Tensiometers

Granular Matrix Sensors

Capacitive Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensors

By Application

Power and Gas & Oil

Agriculture

Construction

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In May 2022, Toro unveiled a groundbreaking robotic mower for home lawn maintenance. This mower boasts state-of-the-art, user-friendly tech and introduces unprecedented features. With over a hundred years in the industry, Toro continues to pioneer advanced outdoor solutions.

Browse More Related Reports

Smart Sensors Market Expected to Achieve a Value of USD 227.6 Bn by 2032 From USD 45.7 Bn in 2022, rising at a CAGR of 17.9%.

Image Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1%. It will reach USD 55.8 Bn in 2032, from USD 26.1 Bn in 2022.

Wearable sensors market accounted for USD 3.15 billion and is expected to grow to around USD 10.19 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Pressure Sensors Market was valued at USD 15.24 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 33.46 billion in 2032 with a CAGR of 8.4%.

About Us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

More Category-Wise Reports