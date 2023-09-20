Global Active Optical Cables Market Poised for Remarkable Growth From 2030 to 2030 Amid Growing Digitalization Initiatives

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active Optical Cables Market by Technology, Connector Type, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active optical cables market, which was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2022, is projected to witness remarkable growth, reaching an estimated USD 2.44 billion in 2023 and soaring at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.43% to ultimately attain a valuation of USD 5.57 billion by the year 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This comprehensive report meticulously categorizes the global active optical cables market, enabling precise revenue forecasting and trend analysis within the following sub-markets:

Technology: The market is studied across various technologies, including DisplayPort, Ethernet, High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI), InfiniBand, Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe), Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), Thunderbolt, and Universal Serial Bus (USB). Notably, the Serial Attached SCSI technology is projected to secure a significant market share during the forecast period.

Connector Type: The market analysis extends to connector types such as C-Form Factor Pluggable (CFP), Certified Digital Finance Practitioner (CDFP), CX4, CXP, Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable (QSFP), and Small Form-factor Pluggable (SFP). Among these, the CXP connector type is expected to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period.

Application: The report delves into the market's application sectors, encompassing Consumer Electronics, Data Centers, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Personal Computing, and Telecommunication. Notably, the Data Center segment is expected to dominate the market share throughout the forecast period.

Region: The global active optical cables market is analyzed across key regions, including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Within the Americas, specific attention is given to Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Notably, the EMEA region is anticipated to command a significant market share throughout the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The report identifies several drivers fueling market growth, including the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission for enhanced connectivity, a surge in demand from high-performance computing (HPC) systems and devices, and a growing need for active optical cables in military and defense applications.

Restraints: High deployment costs associated with active optical cables are recognized as a challenge in the market.

Opportunities: The report highlights opportunities arising from the growing digitalization initiatives across various sectors and the introduction of IoT and 5G technologies in end-use sectors.

Challenges: Design complexities linked to active optical cable equipment are acknowledged as challenges in the market.

Key Insights and Deliverables:

The report offers a wealth of insights and answers key questions for stakeholders:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market is provided by key players.

Market Development: In-depth details about lucrative emerging markets and penetration across mature segments are analyzed.

Market Diversification: The report offers detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation is provided.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: The report exhaustively assesses market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights are presented on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes:

Number of Pages: 193

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $2.44 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $5.57 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 12.4%

Regions Covered: Global

The global active optical cables market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for high-speed data transmission across various industries. With opportunities on the horizon and market dynamics at play, the future of this market holds immense potential for both existing and new entrants.

