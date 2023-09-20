Pipeline Studies and Innovative Technology Offer Growth Opportunities in Dental Caries Treatment Market to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Caries Treatment Market by Product Type (Dental Reconstruction, Dental Restoration), Application (Clinics, Hospitals) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental caries treatment market, with an estimated value of USD 7.19 billion in 2022, is poised for significant expansion.

According to the latest market research report, the market is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.11%, reaching an estimated USD 7.67 billion in 2023 and ultimately surging to USD 12.46 billion by the year 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This comprehensive report meticulously categorizes the global dental caries treatment market into key segments, facilitating precise revenue forecasting and trend analysis within each sub-market:

Product Type: The market is studied across two primary product types, Dental Reconstruction and Dental Restoration. Dental Reconstruction further comprises Abutments, Bridges, Crowns, Dentures, and Implants. Notably, Dental Restoration is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Application: Analysis extends to two key applications, namely Clinics and Hospitals. The Clinics application is expected to command significant market share during the forecast period.

Region: The global dental caries treatment market is analyzed across key regions, including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Within the Americas, specific focus is placed on Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Remarkably, the Americas are projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The report identifies several drivers propelling market growth, including the growing prevalence of oral health problems attributed to unhealthy eating habits, the rapid rise in the number of oral disorders globally, and the increasing burden of dental caries among the geriatric population and children.

Restraints: Lack of knowledge regarding dental caries treatment in underdeveloped economies is recognized as a restraint in the market.

Opportunities: The report highlights opportunities arising from the increasing number of pipeline studies aimed at developing treatments for dental caries and the introduction of innovative technology for cavity prevention.

Challenges: Side effects associated with dental caries treatment are acknowledged as a challenge in the market.

Key Insights and Deliverables:

The report offers valuable insights and answers key questions for stakeholders:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market is provided by key players.

Market Development: In-depth details about lucrative emerging markets and penetration across mature segments are analyzed.

Market Diversification: The report offers detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation is provided.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: The report exhaustively assesses market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights are presented on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes:

Number of Pages: 195

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $7.67 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $12.46 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 7.1%

Regions Covered: Global

The global dental caries treatment market is at the forefront of innovative approaches to oral healthcare, driven by advances in treatment options and a growing emphasis on preventive measures. With opportunities abound and dynamic market forces at play, the future of this market holds immense potential for both existing and new entrants.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Alpha Dent Implants Ltd.

Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Coltene Group

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent Inc.

J. Morita Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Procter & Gamble Company

Shofu Dental Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3dbi5k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment