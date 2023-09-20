Global Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach USD 96.27 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports nutrition Market size was USD 39.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world and rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various brands and products is further supporting demand for sports nutrition products and supplements and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

After 135 years since the founding of the first professional sports league in the USA, professional sports leagues finally made their way to countries like India. There are currently more than 12 national professional sports leagues in India, each at a distinct stage of development. The IPL is the oldest of all the national professional sports leagues in India. NBA, MLB, and the NFL are the three most profitable sports. among the top 11 lucrative professional leagues worldwide. Global professional sports have made a substantial contribution to raising the bar for several sports over the years, including football, badminton, boxing, and others. Television offers professional leagues a broad audience and always enables them to also draw sponsors who are ready to spend in competitions in exchange for the right to advertise their goods and services in stadiums and during commercial breaks. Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world is expected to increase the demand for standard sports nutrition products in order to maintain a proper physical health condition.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1191

Any product associated with an athlete immediately becomes more visible when that athlete wins a championship, sets a record, or brings home an medals. Sports stars can have a very powerful and incredibly individualized effect on potential clients. Customers are more likely to believe an athlete endorsing a product when viewers are familiar with the athlete and the product. Famous sports personalities become appealing endorsers for a company wanting to build its brand and improve sales. Elite athletes can speak with credibility when promoting goods that enhance athletic performance, and fans emulate them by purchasing the products they recommend. Rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various brands and an increasing number of sports nutrition brands are expected to contribute to the market revenue growth.

Factors such presence of toxins and heavy metals in protein supplements, and various health concerns associated with regular consumption of nutritional supplements are restraining the revenue growth of the market. However, rapid production of better and more effective sports nutritional products along with new advertising and marketing strategies to promote products are expected to support the growth of the market in long term.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1191

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 39.91 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 8.4% Size Forecast to 2032 USD 96.27 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, application, formulation, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Abbott., The Simply Good Foods Co., PepsiCo, Clif Bar & Company., MusclePharm Corporation., Nestlé Health Science, Post Holdings, Inc., BA Sports Nutrition, Llc. (The Coca-Cola Company), and CSN Supplements Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sports nutrition market is consolidated with a few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Established companies are engaged in various research & development for producing more effective products in the sports nutrition market. Some major companies included in the global market report are:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Abbott

The Simply Good Foods Co.

PepsiCo

Clif Bar & Company

MusclePharm Corporation

Nestlé Health Science

Post Holdings, Inc.

BA Sports Nutrition, Llc. (The Coca-Cola Company.)

CSN Supplements

Strategic Development

On 14 September 2021, Abbott launched New PediaSure in India. The new PediaSure is improved with the addition of arginine and natural vitamin K2, which helps in child growth. The new PediaSure formula will aid kids in developing longer, stronger bones. The presence of amino acid, arginine helps the bones in children to grow more quickly by stimulating the replication of cells in the growth.

On 27 May 2020, The Simply Good Foods Co. acquired U.S-based sports nutritional company Quest Nutrition, LLC. Atkins and Quest, are two multi-category nutritious snacking brands, that will continue to be supported and developed under the new organizational structure. Simply Good Foods' position in the nutritional snacking market is strengthened by the acquisition of Quest since it broadens our portfolio of brands and product offerings and increases our consumer and channel variety.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1191

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 30 April 2021, Nestle acquired the core brands of The Bountiful Company for USD 5.75 billion. Along with the company's US private label division, the deal also includes high-growth brands such as Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, and Puritan's Pride. The purchase excludes the active nutrition and sports nutrition brands Pure Protein, Body Fortress, and MET-Rx, together with Dr.Organic and the Canadian over-the-counter (OTC) business, which do not add to the portfolio of Nestlé Health Science.

The protein supplements segment revenue is expected to account for the largest share over the forecast period. The smallest components that makeup proteins are amino acids. Amino acids are used by the body to make muscle, and other essential body proteins required for the immune system, and to regulate a variety of biological functions. Consumption of protein supplements helps sportspersons and athletes in muscle building and improves performance.

The post-workout segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021. After exercise, eating the correct nutrients helps speed up the body's recovery. Protein needs for adults range from 0.14 to 0.23 grams per pound of body weight. Growing demand for nutritional supplements post-workout can further contribute to the revenue growth of the segment.

The offline segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Fitness facilities, gyms, and sports clubs are multiplying quickly, which has led to the rapid surge in demand for sports nutrition products. In order to increase their monthly revenue, gyms and fitness centers sell retail items such as protein supplements and other nutritional supplements to provide value and other services. For years, sports nutrition companies have taken advantage of this marketing opportunity which is expected to sustain the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Sports Nutrition Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-nutrition-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sports Nutrition based on product type, application, formulation, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030) Protein Supplements Vitamins & Minerals Supplements Probiotics Supplements Omega-3-Fatty Acids Supplements Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030) Pre-workout Post-workout

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030) Tablets Capsules Powder Liquid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030) Online Offline



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Food Certification Market By Application (Processed Meat & Poultry, Organic Food, Dairy Products, Seafood, Beverages, Infant Food, Others), By Type (ISO 22000, Halal, Kosher, SQF, FSSAI, BRC, Others), By Risk (Low Risk, High Risk), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Tea Extracts Market By Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Encapsulated), By Type (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Others), By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Pet Food Packaging Market By Types of Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metals), By Packaging Type (Cans, Pouches, Bags, Cartons), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird), and By Regions, Forecasts to 2027

Food Tech Market By Technology Type (Mobile App, Websites), By Service Type (Online Food Delivery, Online Grocery Delivery, OTT & Convenience Services), By Product Type (Meat, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Sports Nutrition Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights