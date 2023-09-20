Global Drone Service Market Size to Reach USD 641.05 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone service market size was USD 9.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 46.8%, during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for drone services for geographical surveillance and time-efficient delivery services, is a major factor driving global drone service market revenue growth. In addition, increasing demand for aerial photography & videography is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand for cost-efficient industrial solutions and increase in need for affordable, easy implementation and high-value-added customized systems for distinct requirements are driving market revenue growth.

Drones manufacturers are producing customized drones for various purposes such as warehouse management, capturing, aerial imagery analyzation, logistics, oil & gas, and others. Furthermore, high-quality data is required by companies in agricultural, construction, mining, and other sectors, hence satellites and helicopters were the only sources to rely on to collect photogrammetric and geospatial data to continue business operations. Drones contain high technology image processing software and Global Positioning System (GPS) system, which helps to capture detailed information and high-quality image at a very low height. However, incorporation of new technologies is increasing demand for drone services.

However, privacy and cybersecurity concerns about using drone services and lack of insurance cover for aerial delivery drones are factors expected to restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global drone service market is consolidated, with a few large and medium-sized companies accounting for majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective biocomposite solutions. Some major companies included in the global drone service market report are:

Aerodyne Group

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

CYBERHAWK

Matternet

Phoenix Drone Services LLC.

Terra Drone Corporation

SenseFly

DroneDeploy

Precision Hawk

Sky Futures

Unmanned Experts Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Strategic Development

On 10 August 2021, DroneDeploy, a drone data company acquired Rocos, a New Zealand-based robotic software company that works to build and manage robotic operations with the aim of helping companies to connect, monitor, and control robots at scale. Nevertheless, DroneDeploy even operates at a site realty platform that converts job sites into digital twins and provides users with visual data insights. Its purpose is to provide its customers across construction, energy, and agriculture with high defined capabilities.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The platform service segment is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to organizations increasing emphasis on protecting platforms for drone services and providing valuable information to customers.

The filming & photography segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Digital conversion leads construction and infrastructure industries to acquire drone services to collect digital data for asset management. Increasing aerial photography and filming applications coupled with rising demand for collection of data for different projects are driving demand for drone services.

The North America market is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-quality data across various industries including agricultural, construction, mining, gas, oil, and many others in countries in the region. Besides, presence of some major companies, such as Precision Hawk Innovations Ltd., Aerodyne Group, and others, are driving drone service market growth.

On 24 May 2021, Aerodyne Group, AI & Robotics Venture Company Ltd. and Digital Creation Co., Ltd. announced a joint venture company’s launch, AeroSky (Thailand) Company Ltd., which lead to drone-based infrastructure inspection solutions for Thailand based infrastructure industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone service based on type, duration, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Platform Service

Training and Education

Maintenance Repair Overhaul

Others

Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Short Duration Service

Long Duration Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Remote Sensing and Monitoring

Aerial Photography and Filming

Mapping & Surveying

Spraying & Seeding

Transport & Delivery

Security, Search, and Rescue

Medical Aids

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Defense and Homeland Security

Agriculture

Building, Construction, and Infrastructure

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Transport, Logistics, and Warehousing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



