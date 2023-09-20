Global Molasses Market Size & Share to Surpass $21.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Molasses Market is valued at USD 12.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 21.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



One of the most significant economic areas is the Molasses business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Molasses, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Molasses market growth over the forecast period. One of the main factors favorably affecting the demand for Molasses is the increasing demand for molasses as a natural sweetener and feed ingredient. Molasses is an excellent alternative to refined sugar as it is a more natural and unprocessed sweetener. It contains several vital nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it a more wholesome sweetening option compared to processed sugar. The use of molasses as a feed ingredient in the livestock industry is also contributing to its rising demand. Molasses is a rich source of energy, minerals, and vitamins, making it a valuable ingredient in animal feed formulations.

The increasing prevalence of molasses-based alcoholic beverages, such as rum and dark beer, is also driving the growth of the global molasses market. These beverages have gained popularity due to their distinct flavor and unique characteristics, which are derived from molasses.

North America molasses market is accounted for the largest market share. The is attributable to the various factors, including its use in food and beverage production, animal feed, and industrial applications. The demand for molasses in North America is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the rising consumption of processed and convenience foods, the growing demand for animal feed, and the expanding industrial applications.

Top Players in the Global Molasses Market

Allied Old English Inc.

Crosby Molasses Co Ltd.

B&G Foods Inc.

Meridian Foods Ltd.

Zook Molasses Company

ED&F Man Liquid Products Ltd.

Malt Products Corp.

Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc.

Domino Specialty Ingredients

Buffalo Molasses

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Molasses as a Feedstock to Drive the Market

The global molasses market is experiencing a growing demand for molasses as a valuable feedstock. One of the primary factors driving the growing demand for molasses as a feedstock is the rising demand for biofuels. Molasses is an essential ingredient in the production of bioethanol, a renewable fuel used as a substitute for fossil fuels. As the world shifts towards more sustainable energy sources, the demand for bioethanol is increasing. This, in turn, is driving the need for molasses as a feedstock in the production of bioethanol. Additionally, the animal feed industry is also fueling the demand for molasses as a feedstock. Molasses is rich in essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent feed ingredient for livestock and poultry. It provides a readily available source of energy and helps improve digestion in animals. Moreover, molasses is also highly palatable, making it an attractive feed option for animals. As animal nutrition becomes a priority, the demand for molasses in animal feed is on the rise.

The food and beverage industry plays a significant role in the growing demand for molasses as a feedstock. Molasses is widely used in the production of numerous food products and alcoholic beverages. It adds flavor, sweetness, and color to baked goods, candies, sauces, and confectionery. The increasing consumption of these products globally is driving the demand for molasses as a key ingredient. Geographically, the demand for molasses as a feedstock is particularly significant in regions with a strong agricultural base. Countries like Brazil, India, Thailand, Australia, and the United States are major producers and exporters of molasses. These countries have well-established agricultural sectors that produce large quantities of sugar cane and sugar beets, resulting in significant molasses production.

Changing Consumer Preferences to Impact Market Growth

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and seeking natural and healthy alternatives to sugar and artificial sweeteners. Molasses, being a natural and less processed sweetener, is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers, leading to an increasing demand for molasses-based products. One of the key factors driving the shift in consumer preferences is the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes. These health concerns have led consumers to actively seek out healthier alternatives to high-sugar products, including molasses. As molasses contains vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium, it is perceived as a better choice for those looking to reduce their sugar intake without compromising on taste. Furthermore, the rising popularity of natural and organic food products has also impacted the molasses market. Consumers are increasingly interested in using natural sweeteners that are free from chemical additives and artificial ingredients. Molasses, being a natural byproduct of the sugar production process, fits well into this trend and offers consumers an authentic and sustainable sweetener option.

Top Trends in Global Molasses Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Molasses industry is the increasing demand for molasses in the food and beverage industry. Molasses is used as a sweetener and flavoring agent in various food products, such as baked goods, confectionery, and sauces for its distinct flavor, versatility, and nutritional benefits.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Molasses industry is technological advancements and innovation. Advancements in molasses processing technologies, such as improved extraction methods and the development of new value-added products, can influence the market dynamics by expanding the range of applications and enhancing the overall quality of molasses-based products.

Top Report Findings

Based on Source, most of the Molasses market's revenue is controlled by the Sugarcane category due to its widespread applications and increasing demand for natural sweeteners and biofuels. Additionally, the rising awareness about the health benefits of sugarcane molasses is driving consumer preference towards its consumption.

Based on Nature, the Conventional category is the leading market segment. This segment includes molasses that is produced through the standard process of extracting sugar from sugarcane or sugar beets. The conventional segment plays a crucial role in meeting the demand for molasses across various sectors, offering a cost-effective and readily accessible option for its consumer.

Based on Type, the Blackstrap molasses category dominated the Molasses market. This segment is gaining popularity due to the numerous health benefits associated with blackstrap molasses. It is a rich source of minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium, making it a favorable choice for improving bone health. Additionally, blackstrap molasses has antioxidant properties and is often used as a natural sweetener in baking and cooking. The increasing awareness of its nutritional benefits fuels the growth of the blackstrap segment in the global molasses market.

Based on Application, the Industrial application segment is a significant segment in the global molasses market. In the industrial sector, molasses is primarily used in the production of alcohol, particularly in the brewing and distilling industry. It serves as a key ingredient in the fermentation process, providing necessary nutrients to yeast and enhancing the flavor and aroma of alcoholic beverages.

Based on Distribution Channel, the Indirect sales plays a significant role in expanding the reach of molasses products to various regions around the world. Indirect sales help molasses manufacturers to penetrate new markets and reach a wider customer base. Additionally, these intermediaries provide essential services such as transportation, inventory management, and marketing, making it easier for manufacturers to focus on production. Furthermore, the rise in international trade and globalization has further boosted the importance of indirect sales in the molasses market, as it enables manufacturers to access distant markets without the need for establishing their own distribution channels.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Molasses Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

The Surging Popularity of Sugarbeet Category in the Molasses Market

The sugarbeet segment in the global molasses market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Molasses is a byproduct of the sugar production process, and sugarbeets are one of the main sources of molasses production. Sugarbeets are a type of root vegetable that is cultivated for its high sugar content. They are primarily grown in temperate regions and are an important crop for the sugar industry. The sugar content in sugarbeets is extracted through a process called sugar extraction, where the beets are crushed to obtain the sugar juice. The remaining pulpy residue is then fermented to produce molasses.

The sugarbeet segment is driven by the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of molasses. Molasses is rich in vital nutrients and minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. It is also a good source of antioxidants and can play a significant role in maintaining overall health. These factors have led to an increased demand for molasses, particularly in the health food and natural sweetener industry. Furthermore, the technological advancements in the sugar production process is another aspect. The sugar extraction process from sugarbeets has become more efficient, resulting in higher yields of molasses. This has led to increased production and availability of molasses in the market.

Global Molasses Market Segmentation

By Source

Sugarcane

Sugarbeet

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Type

Light Molasses

Dark Molasses

Blackstap Molasses



By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Household



By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 21.2 Billion CAGR 7.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Allied Old English Inc., Crosby Molasses Co Ltd., B&G Foods Inc., Meridian Foods Ltd., Zook Molasses Company, ED&F Man Liquid Products Ltd., Malt Products Corp., Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc., Domino Specialty Ingredients, Buffalo Molasses Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/molasses-market-2182/customization-request



