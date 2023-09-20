Key Players like British Ceramic Tile, Mohawk Industries, and Porcelanosa Grupo Shaping the Competitive Landscape of Decorative Tiles Market

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Decorative Tiles Market by Product (Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Stone Tiles), Application (Floors, Walls), End-Use - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decorative tiles market, with an estimated value of USD 34.99 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory of significant expansion.

According to the latest market research report, the market is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.63%, reaching an estimated USD 37.50 billion in 2023 and ultimately surging to USD 63.04 billion by the year 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This comprehensive report meticulously categorizes the global decorative tiles market into key segments, facilitating precise revenue forecasting and trend analysis within each sub-market:

Product: The market is studied across various product categories, including Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, and Stone Tiles. Remarkably, Ceramic Tiles are poised to secure significant market share during the forecast period.

Application: Analysis extends to two applications: Floors and Walls. Notably, the Walls application is expected to dominate the market share throughout the forecast period.

End-Use: The market analysis encompasses end-use sectors, including Commercial and Residential. The Commercial sector is projected to command a significant market share during the forecast period.

Region: The global decorative tiles market is analyzed across key regions, including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Within the Americas, specific attention is given to Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Notably, Europe, Middle East & Africa are projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The report identifies several drivers propelling market growth, including the rise in urbanization and an increase in the development of commercial infrastructure, the growing popularity of 3D-printed tiles, and increasing demand for decorative tiles in residential and non-residential buildings.

Restraints: High costs associated with customized decorative tiles are recognized as a challenge in the market.

Opportunities: The report highlights opportunities arising from the rapid development of innovative decorative tiles and the introduction of new products and hassle-free installation techniques.

Challenges: The report acknowledges the threat of subsequent waves in decorative tiles as a challenge.

Key Insights and Deliverables:

The report offers valuable insights and answers key questions for stakeholders:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market is provided by key players.

Market Development: In-depth details about lucrative emerging markets and penetration across mature segments are analyzed.

Market Diversification: The report offers detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation is provided.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: The report exhaustively assesses market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights are presented on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes:

Number of Pages: 195

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $37.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $63.04 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 7.6%

Regions Covered: Global

The global decorative tiles market is at the cusp of a remarkable growth phase, driven by the fusion of artistry and functionality in architectural design. With opportunities abound and dynamic market forces at play, the future of this market holds immense potential for both existing and new entrants.

